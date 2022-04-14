VW Jetta GLI DSG Drag Races Hyundai Elantra N DCT, Someone Gets Walked

Hyundai may not be synonymous with sporty cars, yet on the other hand, the South Korean automaker does offer quite a few of them. The latest addition to the lineup is the Elantra N, which can be had with a six-speed manual or a dual-clutch transmission with something called N Grin Shift.
“N what now?” It’s basically a high-performance mode exclusive to the wet-clutch DCT. Engage it, and the four-cylinder turbocharged 2.0-liter engine makes 286 horsepower thanks to extra boost pressure for up to 20 seconds at a time. In any other mode, the direct-injected mill produces 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet (392 Nm) of torque at 2,100 rpm.
Tipping the scales at 3,296 pounds (1,495 kilograms), the Elantra N accelerates to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 5.3 seconds, a tenth quicker than the i30 N five-door hatchback for Europe and Australia.
Very well equipped as standard, the Elantra N has another thing going for it. More specifically, it’s priced at $31,900 before destination charge, and there’s only one trim available. The only option worth your money is the $1,500 dual-clutch box, albeit the six-speed manual is far more engaging.
But the million-dollar question is, did Hyundai make a better Jetta GLI than Volkswagen? Despite a tremendously poor launch, the Elantra N in the featured video crosses the finish line ahead of the compact sedan from Germany. Or better said, Mexico because it's made in Puebla. From a roll, the straight-line performance of the Elantra N is even more obvious.
Equipped with a dual-clutch transmission as well, the Jetta GLI is two pounds lighter than the South Korean challenger. Be that as it may, the 2.0-liter turbo four-pot engine makes do with 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) at 1,500 revolutions per minute on premium unleaded gas.
