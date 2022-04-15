Factory Custom 2022 Chevrolet C8 Corvette 3LT VIN 001 Selling With a Touch of KISS Magic

Believe it or not, it’s been two years already since the eight generation Corvette, and the first to don a mid-engine configuration, hit the market. During this time, we’ve seen this incarnation of America’s sports car doing all sorts of things, from racing at the drag strip to crashing and selling for big bucks.
Two years in, few people expected a Corvette VIN 001 to pop up in the news anymore. Sure, they did that back when they were the hot topic, and Chevy sold them at auctions for whatever purpose. But now, not so much.
Well, here’s a VIN 001 making the headlines once again, courtesy of auction house Barrett-Jackson and their 2022 Las Vegas sale, taking place at the end of June. It is this crew that has been tasked with the first ever C8 Corvette 3LT convertible, owned until now by Paul Stanley.
Stanley, nicknamed Starchild, is the co-founder of rock band KISS, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer since 2019. He’s a guy who has been tied to the Corvette for quite some time now, even helping design a 2015 Stingray for SEMA.
It was only natural for him to call dibs a C8, but he reserved it with several modifications that “played on the C8’s touring and sports car aspects,” but not detailed by Barrett-Jackson. The guitarist and singer says he did not expect to receive VIN 001 as a result of his order, but was of course thrilled when he did.
The car rocks the 6.2-liter V8 paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission, and wears Red Mist Metallic Tint Coat on the outside. The interior matches that with everything in saddle leather.
Stanley does not say how much he paid for the ‘Vette, but claims he’s forced to part ways with it because he wants to “make it available to somebody who might be able to get more out of it, whether it’s to add to a collection or to drive it.”
The car is selling with no reserve.
