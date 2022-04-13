Video: Corvette C8 Tries Plowing Through Sand in Texas, Gets Beached

Driving a mid-engine, rear-wheel drive sports car in soft sand – what could possibly go wrong? It sounds like something Jeremy Clarkson would famously say in an episode of The Grand Tour, but this incident had nothing to do with the famous journo, nor Amazon Prime’s show.
At a little over three minutes long, the video embedded at the bottom of the page shows a blue ‘Vette, with black stripes, trying to plow through the sand in Galveston, Texas, southeast of Houston.
What happened next is more than obvious, as it got stuck, leaving the driver dumbfounded, as they probably thought their ride is a Porsche 911 Safari. Rescue came in the form of a tow truck, obviously, and this was another face-palm moment. Why is that? Glad you asked, because they ended up putting the strap through the wheel, for a dead pull.
On the bright side, this new-gen Chevrolet Corvette got freed, but we reckon that the front bumper would need realignment after that. The video uploader, who got the footage from another person, says that bystanders claimed they heard something snap, so the car is likely going to need more than a wash to return to its initial shine. We’d recommend a mechanical inspection too, just to make sure that nothing else was damaged.
Now, if you’re going to use an exotic (can we call the new ‘Vette exotic?) model off the beaten path, you might as well choose something with more ground clearance, and all-wheel drive. And in case you forgot, there are two companies currently prepping such rides. One of them is Porsche, with a jacked-up variant of the 911 (992), which might be christened the 911 Dakar. Another one is Lamborghini, with a similar take on the Huracan that could be named the Huracan Sterrato, like the 2019 concept.
What happened next is more than obvious, as it got stuck, leaving the driver dumbfounded, as they probably thought their ride is a Porsche 911 Safari. Rescue came in the form of a tow truck, obviously, and this was another face-palm moment. Why is that? Glad you asked, because they ended up putting the strap through the wheel, for a dead pull.
On the bright side, this new-gen Chevrolet Corvette got freed, but we reckon that the front bumper would need realignment after that. The video uploader, who got the footage from another person, says that bystanders claimed they heard something snap, so the car is likely going to need more than a wash to return to its initial shine. We’d recommend a mechanical inspection too, just to make sure that nothing else was damaged.
Now, if you’re going to use an exotic (can we call the new ‘Vette exotic?) model off the beaten path, you might as well choose something with more ground clearance, and all-wheel drive. And in case you forgot, there are two companies currently prepping such rides. One of them is Porsche, with a jacked-up variant of the 911 (992), which might be christened the 911 Dakar. Another one is Lamborghini, with a similar take on the Huracan that could be named the Huracan Sterrato, like the 2019 concept.