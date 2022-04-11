Rare 1979 Chevrolet Corvette Needs a New Engine, a Front Bumper, and a Lot of Love

The production of the 1979 Corvette got close to 54,000 units, and all of them rolled off the assembly lines as coupes. This is because Chevrolet ditched the convertible in 1975, so the GM brand was all about coupes going forward.
While the automatic transmission was the more common choice, some Corvettes were also equipped with a close-ratio 4-speed manual transmission in 1979. And according to estimates, just a little over 4,000 units ended up seeing the daylight in such a configuration.
One of them is right here in front of our eyes, though it’s pretty clear from the pics that it doesn’t feature the mint shape collectors would love to come across.
This Corvette is nothing more than a project requiring plenty of work, and unfortunately, it lacks some essential parts that could make many people walk away.
The biggest concern is that the engine and the transmission are no longer there. In other words, if you were hoping for a full restoration to factory specifications, this is going to be a heck of a project. On the other hand, if you don’t mind going for a restomod, this Corvette is more than prepared for the job.
However, it doesn’t necessarily mean your only concern should be the engine.
The photos also reveal a rather challenging body shape, with a new front bumper seemingly required. Furthermore, the top seems to be cracked, so major repairs would be required here as well.
Is this Corvette worth a second chance? At first glance, it all depends on the price. eBay seller christian491 says this coupe is a cheap project, but on the other hand, they didn’t reveal the selling price.
The bidding starts at $100, but a reserve has also been enabled, so nobody knows for sure how high the auction must go before this Corvette can find a new home.
One of them is right here in front of our eyes, though it’s pretty clear from the pics that it doesn’t feature the mint shape collectors would love to come across.
This Corvette is nothing more than a project requiring plenty of work, and unfortunately, it lacks some essential parts that could make many people walk away.
The biggest concern is that the engine and the transmission are no longer there. In other words, if you were hoping for a full restoration to factory specifications, this is going to be a heck of a project. On the other hand, if you don’t mind going for a restomod, this Corvette is more than prepared for the job.
However, it doesn’t necessarily mean your only concern should be the engine.
The photos also reveal a rather challenging body shape, with a new front bumper seemingly required. Furthermore, the top seems to be cracked, so major repairs would be required here as well.
Is this Corvette worth a second chance? At first glance, it all depends on the price. eBay seller christian491 says this coupe is a cheap project, but on the other hand, they didn’t reveal the selling price.
The bidding starts at $100, but a reserve has also been enabled, so nobody knows for sure how high the auction must go before this Corvette can find a new home.