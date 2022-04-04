1973 Chevrolet Corvette Barn Find Flexes Big-Block Muscle for Days

The coupe was the big star of the Corvette show back in 1973, as it accounted for close to 84 percent of the entire production for this model year.
Chevrolet built close to 30,500 Vettes back in 1973, and the coupe body style was used on no more, no less than 25,500 of them. The convertible was obviously a much rarer choice, with fewer than 5,000 such Corvettes eventually seeing the daylight.
This coupe right here appears to be a solid example of this model year, and eBay seller bobbymcl claims it’s a genuine barn find that has recently been pulled from storage.
Unfortunately, very little information has been shared on its current condition, so we’ll have to rely exclusively on the provided photos to figure out if this Corvette is worth a second chance or not.
The body looks solid, and the interior seems rather clean and complete. The seller also explains that all the parts are there, but it’s hard to guess if everything can be used in a restoration process or if some need replacing.
The engine under the hood is the one that’ll probably catch the attention of many people interested in restoring a Corvette to factory specifications. According to the VIN, the car was born with a 454 big-block unit developing 275 horsepower, and as it turns out, the same unit continues to be there under the hood.
Unfortunately, it’s no longer starting, and given that no other information has been provided, a professional inspection is what you need in order to be sure the big-block can still be saved.
The bidding war is underway as we speak, with the top offer already exceeding $4,600. On the other hand, the seller has also enabled a reserve, and at the time of writing, it’s yet to be unlocked. The auction is scheduled to end in approximately seven days, so it remains to be seen if this solid Corvette ends up finding a new home.
This coupe right here appears to be a solid example of this model year, and eBay seller bobbymcl claims it’s a genuine barn find that has recently been pulled from storage.
Unfortunately, very little information has been shared on its current condition, so we’ll have to rely exclusively on the provided photos to figure out if this Corvette is worth a second chance or not.
The body looks solid, and the interior seems rather clean and complete. The seller also explains that all the parts are there, but it’s hard to guess if everything can be used in a restoration process or if some need replacing.
The engine under the hood is the one that’ll probably catch the attention of many people interested in restoring a Corvette to factory specifications. According to the VIN, the car was born with a 454 big-block unit developing 275 horsepower, and as it turns out, the same unit continues to be there under the hood.
Unfortunately, it’s no longer starting, and given that no other information has been provided, a professional inspection is what you need in order to be sure the big-block can still be saved.
The bidding war is underway as we speak, with the top offer already exceeding $4,600. On the other hand, the seller has also enabled a reserve, and at the time of writing, it’s yet to be unlocked. The auction is scheduled to end in approximately seven days, so it remains to be seen if this solid Corvette ends up finding a new home.