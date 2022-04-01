Logically, First 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Convertible Will Also Be Sold at Auction

There is nothing surprising today that many popular new models or special edition limited series find their way into the auction roster with their first retail versions. And this inspired move has brought many new records.
Just the other day we learned that Blue Oval’s most hyped rock-climbing, dune-crashing asset – the 2022 Bronco Raptor – will go under the hammer thanks to the first retail unit’s presence on the red carpet at an upcoming Barrett-Jackson event. And their Palm Beach 2022 auction (April 7-9, South Florida) might become one of the most exciting venues for collectors also because of a second reason.
The legendary auctioneer has also secured a slot for VIN 001 of the spectacular 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible, with the action to go down “at approximately 4:30 P.M. EDT on Saturday, April 9th, 2022.” Better mark that in your auction records calendar because if the previous Z06 Coupe auction is any indication, there is a huge sum waiting to be spent on this open-top FPC hero.
The very first retail 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 sold earlier this year for no less than $3.6 million and 100% of the proceeds went to charity. Luckily, the same will happen again, as the (HTC) Convertible auction will benefit the notorious Thurgood Marshall College Fund (which supports around 300k students attending some 47 member schools).
As for the Corvette Z06 Convertible, the 3LZ example featured here by Barrett-Jackson will be one of the stars of the show mostly because of its wide looks and the mid-engine setup that includes a record-breaking 670-hp naturally aspirated V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft design and the stated ability to happily rev at up to 8,600 rpm! Designers and engineers clearly stopped at nothing to achieve a marvelous setup – one that will also sound ICE-heavenly thanks to that interesting center-floating exhaust system!
