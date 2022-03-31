First Production Ford Bronco Raptor Headed to Auction, There's No Surprise

Barrett-Jackson auctions have become the place where many first-production or one-off vehicles have been sold for charity. It’s a tradition already, so there’s no surprise the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor will also start the sales with the VIN 001 example crossing the auction block at Barrett-Jackson.
Ford Bronco is already a hot model at the time, with people willing to pay insane amounts of money above the MSRP just to shorten the wait or to secure the delivery. The arrival of the Raptor version will only make things more complicated. The souped-up version of the Bronco will be available in “very limited” numbers. Dealers already announced heavy markups for the new model, despite Ford’s efforts to crack down on these habits.
Long before we’ll see how much a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor will be priced on the grey market, we will watch the “VIN 001” being auctioned off for charity at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach event on April 9. Based on previous events and the limited run of the Bronco Raptor, we expect this auction to end with a six-figure hammer price if not seven. For instance, the VIN 001 of the Ford Bronco raised over $1 million at the Barrett-Jackson auction a year ago.
Just like in the previous charity auctions, Barrett-Jackson will waive all fees and commissions from this sale. As such, every dollar raised will go to two different charities, the National Forrest Foundation and Outward Bound. While the former promotes the health and public enjoyment of our national forests, the latter helps prepare students of all ages and circumstances with the strength of character and determination they need to thrive in life.
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was revealed back in January with several upgrades over the Sasquatch Package-equipped Broncos, including Ford’s 3,0-liter V6 with over 400 horsepower. It will be almost impossible to get hold of one of these Raptors, as the first units available will go to hand-raisers. These are existing 2021 reservation holders who expressed the desire to switch their original order for a Bronco Raptor. The price for the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is $69,995, but we doubt anyone will be able to buy one at the MSRP.
Long before we’ll see how much a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor will be priced on the grey market, we will watch the “VIN 001” being auctioned off for charity at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach event on April 9. Based on previous events and the limited run of the Bronco Raptor, we expect this auction to end with a six-figure hammer price if not seven. For instance, the VIN 001 of the Ford Bronco raised over $1 million at the Barrett-Jackson auction a year ago.
Just like in the previous charity auctions, Barrett-Jackson will waive all fees and commissions from this sale. As such, every dollar raised will go to two different charities, the National Forrest Foundation and Outward Bound. While the former promotes the health and public enjoyment of our national forests, the latter helps prepare students of all ages and circumstances with the strength of character and determination they need to thrive in life.
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was revealed back in January with several upgrades over the Sasquatch Package-equipped Broncos, including Ford’s 3,0-liter V6 with over 400 horsepower. It will be almost impossible to get hold of one of these Raptors, as the first units available will go to hand-raisers. These are existing 2021 reservation holders who expressed the desire to switch their original order for a Bronco Raptor. The price for the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is $69,995, but we doubt anyone will be able to buy one at the MSRP.