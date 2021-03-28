2021 Ford Bronco VIN 001 Auction Ends With $1.075 Million Hammer Price

Including destination charge, the most expensive Bronco today is the sold-out First Edition with the four-door body style at $64,995. The two-door First Edition before your eyes just auctioned for $1.075 million in Scottsdale, which translates to 16 examples (!!!) of the bigger brother.
All proceeds from the auction will benefit the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound, which are part of the Ford Motor Company’s Bronco Wild Fund mission to connect people to the outdoors. In addition to bragging rights for the owner, 2021 Ford Bronco VIN 001 is loaded to the brim with goodies such as the Badlands hardware and Outer Banks luxuries.
As you can tell from the pictures uploaded by Barrett-Jackson on social media, the Lightning Blue-painted utility vehicle is rocking the Sasquatch Package. Featured as standard on the First Edition, this option sweetens the off-road abilities of the Bronco with beadlock-capable wheels, a 4.7 final drive for the electronic-locking front and rear axles, high-clearance suspension from Bilstein, high-clearance fenders, and 35-inch M/T rubber.
Sasquatch models further benefit from Advanced 4x4 with On-Demand Engagement. This means the first-ever production model for the 2021 model year utilizes an electrically-controlled transfer case designed to provide optimum performance to both axles in challenging situations. This off-road package also means that a 10-speed automatic does the shifting, not the seven-speed manual with a crawler gear that flexes a 94.75:1 ratio.
As expected of a top-of-the-line Bronco and vehicle identification number one, this SUV hides the most potent engine available for the 2021 model year. It’s a 2.7-liter V6 you already know from the F-150, tuned to develop 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque in this application.
These being said, do you believe the owner will ever take this uber-expensive Bronco off-road? If I would have spent $1.075 million for a desirable SUV that also happens to be a blue-chip collectible, I wouldn't take any chances.
