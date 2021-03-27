2021 Ford Ranger Gets New Exterior Colors From the All-New Bronco

5 Honor Service Members and Snatch a Rare Mustang RTR Spec 5 in the Process

In addition to the STX pack and Tremor pack, the 2021 Ranger has also been treated to four new colors for the exterior. Inspired by the all-new Bronco, the pickup is available to configure in extra-cost Cyber Orange, no-cost Cactus Gray, Carbonized Gray, and Velocity Blue. 20 photos



Cactus Gray doesn’t require the 101A on the mid-range XLT trim, but Cyber Orange costs $595 and forces you to configure the 301A Equipment Group. For the princely sum of $1,670, the Blue Oval bundles a 110-volt AC power outlet, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, reverse sensing system, auto-dimming mirror, and the Sport Appearance Package.



And finally, Cyber Orange costs extra and can’t be optioned without the 501A Equipment Group in the range-topping Lariat trim. In other words, Ford is forcing you - the customer - to shell out $4,090 over the Lariat’s price. The upside to spending so many dollars is that you get a whole lot for them, including rain-sensing wipers, remote start, the B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with HD Radio, as well as the Technology Package.



As a brief refresher, Ford is currently putting the finishing touches on the all-new Ranger. Expected as As far as the entry-level XL trim is concerned, both gray hues and Velocity Blue can be had right off the bat while Cyber Orange isn’t available at all. Customers who go for Cactus Gray are required to add the 101A Equipment Group at $1,135, which is a small price to pay for cruise control, a day/night rearview mirror, perimeter anti-theft alarm, power side mirrors, remote key fob with tailgate lock, and no fewer than six audio speakers.Cactus Gray doesn’t require the 101A on the mid-range XLT trim, but Cyber Orange costs $595 and forces you to configure the 301A Equipment Group. For the princely sum of $1,670, the Blue Oval bundles a 110-volt AC power outlet, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, reverse sensing system, auto-dimming mirror, and the Sport Appearance Package.And finally, Cyber Orange costs extra and can’t be optioned without the 501A Equipment Group in the range-topping Lariat trim. In other words, Ford is forcing you - the customer - to shell out $4,090 over the Lariat’s price. The upside to spending so many dollars is that you get a whole lot for them, including rain-sensing wipers, remote start, the B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with HD Radio, as well as the Technology Package.Just like in 2020, the 2021 Ranger is available in two body styles: SuperCab with the six-foot box and SuperCrew with the five-foot box. Be it rear- or four-wheel drive, the mid-size workhorse comes exclusively with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic with 10 forward ratios.As a brief refresher, Ford is currently putting the finishing touches on the all-new Ranger. Expected as a 2023 model , the upcoming generation features similar underpinnings to the two- and four-door Bronco.