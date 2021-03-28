1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Barn Find Pulled from Storage After Over 40 Years

There are plenty of Mustangs out there that you can buy and restore, but the Mach 1 we have here appears to tick all the boxes as far as a solid candidate for such a project is concerned.
And it’s because the vehicle has spent a long time in a humidity-controlled building, with eBay seller class_8633 explaining the original owner parked it as part of a classic car collection in the late ‘70s. In other words, it’s been in storage for over 40 years, and now it’s out for the first time since then.
“It was packed into a new storage building next to and above other future classic cars in the late 1970s. Recently this fastback was removed from its storage location for the first time since and was moved outside for photos then taken back inside for photos on a lift. Parts that had been stored inside are laid out for photos and the interior has become fully visible for the first time in over 40 years,” the seller explains.
The car was moved to Ohio back in 1975, and given it was stored in a building with the proper conditions, it’s still very solid overall. Rust shouldn’t be a concern on this Mustang, and the underside looks pretty good, though as usual, a closer inspection is obviously recommended.
The Marti report indicates the 2-door Mustang was born in October 1970 with a 351 V8 engine, and the seller claims the same matching numbers unit is still under the hood right now. They haven’t tried to start it though, but it still turns over.
Needless to say, this isn’t a new car, but it’s still in a good shape should you be interested in a restoration to factory specifications. Listed for auction on eBay, it has already attracted close to 15 bids, with the top right now set at over $12,500. The reserve, however, is yet to be met.
