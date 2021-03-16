Okai EB200 Is the Newest e-Bike Set to Dominate Ridesharing in Your Town

2021 Ford Bronco “First Edition” VIN 001 Will Be Auctioned for Charity

In the first instance, Ford offered 3,500 units of the Bronco First Edition. High demand for the special model convinced the Blue Oval to double the production run, and every single unit was reserved almost immediately. 97 photos



Finished in Lightning Blue over Navy Pier, lot number 3008 is truly Built Wild as Ford likes to say because the hammer price will benefit the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound. A two-door example with Sasquatch Package goodies, 35-inch rubber boots, Advanced 4x4 with a two-speed transfer case, and 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6, this First Edition is rocking specific badgework inside and out, decals, and a Safari powder-coated bar.



Bilstein position-sensitive dampers, high-clearance fender flares, 4.7 for the final drive ratio, front and rear locking differentials, and a 10-speed automatic transmission from the Ranger pickup truck are featured as well, along with a H.O.S.S. System. A shorter way of saying high-performance off-road stability suspension, H.O.S.S. boils down to an independent setup with forged aluminum alloy A-arms up front and a Dana 44 five-link rear axle.



Thanks to 310 ponies and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque, the short-wheelbase model won’t disappoint on the road or the trail. By comparison, the most the Jeep Wrangler can offer from six cylinders is 285 horsepower for the Pentastar V6 and 442 pound-feet (600 Nm) for the EcoDiesel V6.



