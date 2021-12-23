2 1987 Buick GNX: The Muscle Car That Could Hold Its Own Against a Ferrari Testarossa

Last 1987 Buick Grand National Ever Built Is Like a Time Capsule, Barely Driven

The 1987 model year was the last one for the Buick Grand National as GM prepared to end production of its G-body RWD Buick Regal. The demand for the Grand National performance version was so high at the time that GM had to extend production well into December to meet customer demand. 9 photos



The car will make another precious appearance next month at the Barrett-Jackson auction event in Scottsdale, AZ. It’s your very own chance to buy a piece of American automotive history, as the car will go under the hammer at the event. The last built Grand National is also the last car produced at GM’s Pontiac Assembly plant, which had been building cars since 1927.



According to the Barrett-Jackson listing, the car has only 33 miles on the odometer and is adorned with the autographs of the emotional line workers that put it together, starting with the engine bay and going through to the undercarriage. It still wears the original window sticker that says, “The Last Grand National,” and all the factory-installed interior trim pieces are still in place.



As with any other Grand National, this one has the turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 under the hood, mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission. The engine should be able to deliver the advertised 245 hp and 330 lb-ft (447 Nm) of torque, but since the car was barely driven, we wouldn’t know for sure.



Editor's note: The Buick Grand National in the pictures is not the last one on the production line, but another example sold at a Barrett-Jackson auction.