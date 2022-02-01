Pitbull's 2022 Karma GS-6 "305" Sold for $500K at Auction, All for Charity

Late last year, Pitbull announced he partnered up with Karma Automotive to create a one-of-a-kind model to put up for auction. His 2022 Karma GS-6 called “305 Edition” managed to raise $700,000, which is all going to charity.
Pitbull, also known as “Mr. Worldwide,” is here doing all he can to be his best version, and that includes raising money for charities he believes in. The rapper partnered with Karma Automotive late last year to create a vehicle to help both the SLAM Foundation and the Selfless Love Foundation, which are focused on providing assistance to young people with no resources.
The entertainer and the carmaker worked together in creating a custom EV vehicle which was based on the brand’s Karma GS-6. They called it the “305 Edition,” which comes from Pitbull's nickname, a nod to his love for Miami, which bears the same area code.
The result was a very special, unique model. The luxury EV comes with 536 hp, 550 lb-ft (746 Nm) of torque, and an electric range of up to 360 miles (580 km). The lucky owner will benefit from several key safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, an integrated UI/UX infotainment system, and personal touches courtesy of Pitbull.
The partnership seems to have been quite lucrative, because the vehicle was presented at Barrett-Jackson's 50th Anniversary Collection event, held at WestWorld of Scottsdale in late January 2022. Pitbull rocked the stage at the event, and said that being up there was a “blessing and an honor.” His involvement in the project took the bidding for the EV all the way to $500,000.
Besides the amazing bid for the 305 Edition, Barrett-Jackson pledged to add another $100,000 to each of these “amazing causes,” bringing a total of $700,000 raised for the two foundations that night.
