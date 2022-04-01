1965 Chevrolet Corvette Recovered From a Shed After 20 Years, Looks Surprising

The GM brand produced a little over 23,500 Corvettes for the model year 1965, and just as expected, the convertible accounted for the lion’s share this time.
More than 15,000 Vettes ended up seeing the daylight with a removable top, while the coupe production totaled some 8,200 units.
However, the biggest change for this model year was the introduction of a big-block 396 engine option that developed 325 horsepower. The new unit was so big that Chevrolet came down to a clever approach that included a special hood to allow the company to fit the engine in the bay.
Finding a solid 1965 Corvette isn’t necessarily mission impossible these days, but someone on eBay says they have an example that’s totally worth a second chance.
This is because the car comes in a pretty good condition and is still very complete, despite spending no less than 20 years locked in a shed.
The only big parts that are currently missing are the carburetor and the air cleaner, but otherwise, everything is still there, seemingly in good shape. The rust you see in the pics is said to be only on the surface of the metal, so in theory, it shouldn’t be too hard to deal with it.
While very little information has been provided on the engine, the car is no longer running, and we have no clue if it can still be saved or not. eBay seller lynenge says they connected a battery charger to the cables and the lights and the radio showed signs of life. Unfortunately, we’re not being told if the engine at least turned over on this occasion.
Finding a new owner for this Corvette shouldn’t be too difficult given its surprising condition. At the time of writing, the top bid is already at $22,100 and given it’s a no-reserve auction, the car will certainly have a new home in 6 days.
