New Corvette Z06 Fires Up Its Flat-Plane Crank V8 at Dealership, Everyone Takes Notice

The C8-based Corvette Z06 is a few months away from arriving at Chevrolet dealers all over the nation, and as you can imagine, enthusiasts cannot wait to see more of it. This is where videos like the one shared at the bottom of the page come to ease the wait and put the spotlight on various aspects.
In this instance, it was the V8 symphony that attracted bystanders around it, as this Accelerate Yellow blue-collar supercar fired up its engine inside the dealer, before taking it outside for a couple of acceleration runs.
If it’s one thing that the clip, which was filmed as part of the Corvette Z06 Dealer Tour, in Florida, doesn’t show, it is the engine hitting its 8,600 rpm redline. Of course, that could be due to a number of different things, from a possible rev limiter at idle, to not having enough space to maneuver during the short drive, or other restrictions. Nonetheless, that doesn’t make the video any less exciting, because it is sprinkled with the occasional pops and bangs.
Now, before moving on to it, we will remind you that the bowtie brand’s engineers ended up buying the engine of a Ferrari 458 from eBay when they started developing the Z06’s V8, as they didn’t know how to make a flat-plane crank mill back then. Chief engineer Jordan Lee revealed that they paid in the region of $25,000 for the power unit, and everyone was surprised when it actually showed up at their Michigan facility.
After many sleepless nights, and countless hours of development, fine-tuning, and testing, the engine was finally ready. It has a 5.5-liter displacement, produces 670 hp and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, and rockets the new Z06 to 60 mph (97 kph) in a little over 2.5 seconds. The model is a 10-second car down the quarter-mile and can hit speeds in excess of 200 mph (322 kph).
If it’s one thing that the clip, which was filmed as part of the Corvette Z06 Dealer Tour, in Florida, doesn’t show, it is the engine hitting its 8,600 rpm redline. Of course, that could be due to a number of different things, from a possible rev limiter at idle, to not having enough space to maneuver during the short drive, or other restrictions. Nonetheless, that doesn’t make the video any less exciting, because it is sprinkled with the occasional pops and bangs.
Now, before moving on to it, we will remind you that the bowtie brand’s engineers ended up buying the engine of a Ferrari 458 from eBay when they started developing the Z06’s V8, as they didn’t know how to make a flat-plane crank mill back then. Chief engineer Jordan Lee revealed that they paid in the region of $25,000 for the power unit, and everyone was surprised when it actually showed up at their Michigan facility.
After many sleepless nights, and countless hours of development, fine-tuning, and testing, the engine was finally ready. It has a 5.5-liter displacement, produces 670 hp and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, and rockets the new Z06 to 60 mph (97 kph) in a little over 2.5 seconds. The model is a 10-second car down the quarter-mile and can hit speeds in excess of 200 mph (322 kph).