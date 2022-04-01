Impractical Jeep Wrangler Turns Digital JK Work of Slammed, Wide Twin-Turbo Art

Jeep Wrangler’s real-world woes include the highest U.S. dealer markups on the market, Rubicon 392 drag racing (!), and making the 4xe (among others) interesting enough to the upcoming Easter Jeep Safari crowds. Over in the virtual realm, it does not seem to have a care in the whole slammed, wide world.
It seems the Bronco hype rubbed off Jeep’s Wrangler as well and dealers immediately tried to profit from the popularity of both. Additionally, we should know better that a Rubicon 392 has no business in a heads-up race with a Defender V8, G 63, and X7 M50i and Jeep is better off taking care of traditional Easter Safari business.
But that does not mean the Wrangler should not be allowed to have some fun (and put a big smile on our faces along with the driver’s side mirror) over in the virtual automotive realm. A third-generation JK did just that with help from Sean Demetros, a self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media.
So, after the CGI expert previously amazed us with a vintage, gold-and-black Austin Mini Cooper sporting plenty of mods, now it is time to discuss this slammed, widened, thoroughly impractical-looking Jeep Wrangler that switched the contrasting color combo to yellow and black. Severe modifications are going on around here, including the “slammed suspension and extra-wide stance coupled with the twin turbochargers poking out of the hood.”
Well, that kind of sums it up in a regular digital nutshell, right? Hopefully, someone will one day take notice of this virtual project that right not is merely wishful thinking and gather the necessary parts, the strength of will, as well as the aftermarket garage build slot to make it an outrageous reality... Yes, we can only dream, especially when those race seats appear to be good enough solely for the younger generation!
But that does not mean the Wrangler should not be allowed to have some fun (and put a big smile on our faces along with the driver’s side mirror) over in the virtual automotive realm. A third-generation JK did just that with help from Sean Demetros, a self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media.
So, after the CGI expert previously amazed us with a vintage, gold-and-black Austin Mini Cooper sporting plenty of mods, now it is time to discuss this slammed, widened, thoroughly impractical-looking Jeep Wrangler that switched the contrasting color combo to yellow and black. Severe modifications are going on around here, including the “slammed suspension and extra-wide stance coupled with the twin turbochargers poking out of the hood.”
Well, that kind of sums it up in a regular digital nutshell, right? Hopefully, someone will one day take notice of this virtual project that right not is merely wishful thinking and gather the necessary parts, the strength of will, as well as the aftermarket garage build slot to make it an outrageous reality... Yes, we can only dream, especially when those race seats appear to be good enough solely for the younger generation!