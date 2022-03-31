365-HP 1964 Chevy Corvette L76 Flaunts 327ci V8, 4-Speed Manual, Full Restoration

Some people know how it feels to miss out on acquiring a brand-new dream vehicle straight off the showroom floor. Particularly, Chevy Corvette enthusiasts feel that pain even in 2022.
We all know that GM’s reinvention of “America’s sports car” was a massive, mid-engine success. However, it was not without production hiccups and other trials or tribulations, so even right now, certain dealerships allow themselves the luxury of setting ultra-high, six-figure asking prices even for a base LT1 Stingray.
Alas, there is a reason to discard all the upcoming Z06 commotion, and instead of fighting to get your hands on a track-focused ‘Vette you could be passionate about the vintage goodies brought about by a classic Chevy. Perhaps of the highly-coveted C2 Sting Ray Coupe variety, if we are not too bold to presume your choices for Corvettes.
Available through ACC (AllCollectorCars) Auctions, this beautiful C2 sits proud and ready for new 365-horsepower road trip memories after a frame-off restoration. The 1964 Chevrolet Corvette was born with a 327ci V8 engine and, thanks to considerable care (and a huge investment, probably), it looks exactly as if it was yesterday when it got snatched from the dealer’s parking lot.
Well, mostly, as little signs of interior wear and tear do show up to attest that we are indeed dealing with a Sting Ray Coupe that traveled some (unverified) 64,590 miles/103,948 km during its entire 58-year history. According to the description, there are also other major highlights worth mentioning. Such as the Silver Blue paintjob over a matching-Blue interior or the four-speed manual transmission.
But that is not all, as there is always more than meets the eye. As it turns out, this 1964 example was originally a 327/250 hp unit. But sometime during the restoration process, somebody thought it opportune to keep the numbers-matching bragging rights and still replicate the much more enticing L76 327ci/365 ethos. Thus, the V8 was “machined and fitted (with the necessary) internals, including the correct ‘30/30’ mechanical lifter camshaft.”
As for the auction itself, which still has a little over a day on the clock, the highest bid for this wonder has reached – at the time of writing – the worthy sum of $83,100. But that is still a bit shy from filling out the entire reserve bar...
