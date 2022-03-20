1969 Chevrolet Corvette Tri-Power Barn Find Recovered After 45 Years in Hiding

One of the best things about the ’69 Corvette was without a doubt the trio of big-block engines available for customers specifically interested in a boost of performance.
Out of them all, the Tri-Power 427 (7.0-liter) V8 with 400 horsepower was one of the choices that many people loved but few ended up ordering. Chevrolet built close to 39,000 Corvettes in 1969, but fewer than 2,100 were equipped with the L68 engine, despite the $326 extra price over the base model.
The Vette someone has recently come across in a barn is one of these L68-powered models.
Parked no less than 45 years ago, the car obviously doesn’t come in its best shape, but it’s not a terrible find either. eBay seller bowtie67b claims the only parts missing are the interior door panels and the outside handles, but otherwise, almost everything is still there.
The photos pretty much speak for themselves and clearly highlight the current condition of the car.
The last time the engine was started was in the early ‘80s, but right now, the V8 seems to be stuck, obviously due to sitting for so long. While the owner says the car still comes with an L68 under the hood, “but the Tri-Power stuff is gone,” with everything else still matching-numbers.
Is this Corvette worth a full restoration?
It certainly is, especially since it’s one of the not-so-many Corvettes born with an L68 under the hood. Of course, its condition isn’t the best, but given the rust doesn’t seem to be a headache, a full restoration project is totally doable.
Best of all, the car is being sold as part of a no-reserve auction. This means the Corvette will go to the highest bidder in approximately 6 days. At the time of writing, the top offer is just a little over $3,500, but there’s a very good chance the price goes higher as more people come across the auction.
