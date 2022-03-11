1974 Chevrolet Corvette Survivor Has the Magic Combo, Matching-Numbers V8, Original Paint

1974 was a great year for the Vette, as Chevrolet ended up selling more than 37,500 units, most of them obviously dressed as a coupe.
The GM brand manufactured over 32,000 Corvette coupes, while the convertible was much rarer with fewer than 5,500 units.
The coupe was only a little bit more expensive than the convertible, as the base price of this body style was $6,000. The convertible, on the other hand, started at $5,765.
This 1974 Corvette coupe is a testament to those times, as it’s a survivor that has never been restored. It has always been stored in a garage, and this is why the original paint (yes, original) still looks so good.
The Metallic Brown (code 68) finish shows its age from certain angles, but on the other hand, it’s still in an impressive shape given it’s original. The interior looks good and clean as well.
As far as the engine under the hood is concerned, the Vette is powered by the matching-numbers V8 it was fitted with from the factory. The 350 (5.7-liter) unit runs and drives properly, and the odometer indicates approximately 80,000 miles (127,450 km), all of them original.
Without a doubt, this Corvette has always been treated just the way such a car deserves, and it’s impressive to see a model born in 1974 look this good without even getting a respray.
Ready to become someone else’s daily driver, the 1974 Corvette doesn’t come with a hefty price – as said, this was one of the best years for the nameplate, so finding a solid example isn’t necessarily difficult these days.
eBay seller rabo-864601 hopes they would end up selling the car for $14,000, but the bidding is underway, and the top offer is only at $5,600. However, the auction comes with a reserve, and at this point, it’s yet to be triggered.
The coupe was only a little bit more expensive than the convertible, as the base price of this body style was $6,000. The convertible, on the other hand, started at $5,765.
This 1974 Corvette coupe is a testament to those times, as it’s a survivor that has never been restored. It has always been stored in a garage, and this is why the original paint (yes, original) still looks so good.
The Metallic Brown (code 68) finish shows its age from certain angles, but on the other hand, it’s still in an impressive shape given it’s original. The interior looks good and clean as well.
As far as the engine under the hood is concerned, the Vette is powered by the matching-numbers V8 it was fitted with from the factory. The 350 (5.7-liter) unit runs and drives properly, and the odometer indicates approximately 80,000 miles (127,450 km), all of them original.
Without a doubt, this Corvette has always been treated just the way such a car deserves, and it’s impressive to see a model born in 1974 look this good without even getting a respray.
Ready to become someone else’s daily driver, the 1974 Corvette doesn’t come with a hefty price – as said, this was one of the best years for the nameplate, so finding a solid example isn’t necessarily difficult these days.
eBay seller rabo-864601 hopes they would end up selling the car for $14,000, but the bidding is underway, and the top offer is only at $5,600. However, the auction comes with a reserve, and at this point, it’s yet to be triggered.