This 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Spent Most of Its Life in a Barn, Very Original

1974 was a fairly good year for the Vette, as Chevrolet ended up selling more than 37,500 units. The coupe obviously accounted for the biggest share with over 32,000 cars, while the convertible body style was used on fewer than 5,500 Corvettes that rolled off the assembly lines this year.
The example someone has recently posted on Craigslist is one of them, and if we are to trust the seller, it hasn’t even spent too much time outside.
According to their listing, the vehicle has spent most of its life in a barn, so in theory, it should retain most of the original parts it was born with. And indeed, we’re being told this coupe is still very original, with the paint apparently one of the essential tidbits that have been refreshed at some point throughout the years.
Powered by a 350 (5.7-liter) V8, this Corvette still starts and drives, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s ready for the road. Nope. The owner says the long time of sitting means the car requires a series of fixes here and there, but at least you don’t have to care about rust or anything like that.
The odometer indicates 50,000 miles (close to 80,500 km), but this figure doesn’t seem to be right for a car that spent so many years in a barn. So if you’re interested in this car, just make sure you double-check the mileage before anything else.
At a quick glance, this Corvette appears to be a pretty solid candidate for a restoration candidate, and what’s more, it also looks to come with a fair price. The owner wants to sell the car for about $7,400.
The vehicle is parked in Bloomington, Indiana if anyone wants to see the car in person (which they should, given the debatable tidbits we highlighted above).
According to their listing, the vehicle has spent most of its life in a barn, so in theory, it should retain most of the original parts it was born with. And indeed, we’re being told this coupe is still very original, with the paint apparently one of the essential tidbits that have been refreshed at some point throughout the years.
Powered by a 350 (5.7-liter) V8, this Corvette still starts and drives, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s ready for the road. Nope. The owner says the long time of sitting means the car requires a series of fixes here and there, but at least you don’t have to care about rust or anything like that.
The odometer indicates 50,000 miles (close to 80,500 km), but this figure doesn’t seem to be right for a car that spent so many years in a barn. So if you’re interested in this car, just make sure you double-check the mileage before anything else.
At a quick glance, this Corvette appears to be a pretty solid candidate for a restoration candidate, and what’s more, it also looks to come with a fair price. The owner wants to sell the car for about $7,400.
The vehicle is parked in Bloomington, Indiana if anyone wants to see the car in person (which they should, given the debatable tidbits we highlighted above).