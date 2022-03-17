Fuelie 1965 Chevy Corvette Convertible Is an Original 327CI L84 Ermine White Gem

While many thanks are owed to the arrival of Chevy’s original Corvette, it did have its faults. Luckily, the C2 brought a comprehensive redesign – both from the styling and technical standpoints. And thus, the classic legend of “America’s sports car” truly began.
No one should wonder how come C2s have such a mesmerizing effect on classic car collectors and driving enthusiasts alike. Just take a look at the first and second quotes featured in the description for this ‘65 Chevy Corvette Convertible and see what the “Father of the Corvette” (Zora Arkus-Duntov) had to say about the C2.
Then, let us ogle together at this fully-restored collector-grade gem. Be sure to check out in detail every picture in the gallery, perhaps not just for hidden flaws, but for sheer C2 viewing pleasure. As far as the highlights are concerned, these do come in a nutshell. So, we have a fully restored, 327ci L84 fuel-injected V8, four-speed manual, Ermine White over a Black interior, and sensible mileage.
This C2 sure looks neatly proud in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors with a mere 50,152 miles (80,712 km) on the odometer. That is way less than 1,000 miles (around 1,609 km), on average, for every one of its 57 years of existence. Plus, since it was restored, the hustle of getting it back into pristine shape has already been eliminated.
An original Sting Ray, this would look great in the company of any modern C8 Stingray, not to mention a few other iterations. Alas, one can also have just this classic Corvette and call it a good fuelie day. It's complete with the iconic 327ci fuel-injected V8 engine of the L84 variety, for top performance, and a driver’s four-speed manual transmission, just to add to the great feeling of affiliation with a little “row your own” hustle.
Sure, let us interrupt the daydreaming for a second. There is also the little issue of the asking price, and that one is clearly of the “I need to sell an arm and a leg, as well as a kidney” variety. Mainly because of the $194,900 quotation.
