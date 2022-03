1983 Datsun 280ZX Turbo Is a Cheap, Well-Documented High-Mileage Z-Car Survivor

With the hype surrounding the upcoming 2023 Nissan Z , it is always safe to say this series has always commended lots of attention from fans. When the Japanese automaker launched the Datsun 240Z/Nissan Fairlady Z in late 1969, it immediately shocked the muscle car-focused American sports car market.The Z cars were so disruptive because wrapped in a nimble package was the performance of icons like the Jaguar E-Type, the styling of something akin to Ferraris of the era, as well as the high reliability and low pricing to put to shame any of them. And Nissan/Datsun never ceased to update the original formula.So, the first generation was upgraded to 260Z and 280Z credentials. Then, a short-lived second-generation 280ZX continued to give more of the same in an all-new package to fight the quick-thinking competition, like Toyota’s Supra. Now, given its short lifespan, it is clearly turning into a brewing collectible.This final model year 1983 Datsun 280ZX is even more desirable as it sports the high-end Turbo moniker to hint at the 2.8-liter L28ET turbo inline-six goodies hiding under the black-striped silver hood. It packs a little over 100k of well-documented miles (103,238 miles/166,145 km, to be more precise). And it resides cheaply and proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors for less than $30k.But more about that in a second. First, the GKM highlights . Those include the Silver with black stripes attire that comes T-topped over a blue interior that is entirely typical of the velour-loving 1980s. A set of factory stock turbo-style, 15-inch alloy wheels resides under the body, complete with Goodyear Integrity 205/85 all-season tires to signal we are dealing with an all-weather driver’s car.As for the throaty engine, it remains to be explored after the purchase is complete. Speaking of, the asking price is not that high – considering the state of the classic car market – but you still need to shell out exactly $29,900.