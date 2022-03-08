1983 Datsun 280ZX Turbo Is a Cheap, Well-Documented High-Mileage Z-Car Survivor

They say that Japanese automakers know how to be disruptive in segments previously dominated by models and brands from other regions. It happened with the Miata and, previously, with the Z-Car.
With the hype surrounding the upcoming 2023 Nissan Z, it is always safe to say this series has always commended lots of attention from fans. When the Japanese automaker launched the Datsun 240Z/Nissan Fairlady Z in late 1969, it immediately shocked the muscle car-focused American sports car market.
The Z cars were so disruptive because wrapped in a nimble package was the performance of icons like the Jaguar E-Type, the styling of something akin to Ferraris of the era, as well as the high reliability and low pricing to put to shame any of them. And Nissan/Datsun never ceased to update the original formula.
So, the first generation was upgraded to 260Z and 280Z credentials. Then, a short-lived second-generation 280ZX continued to give more of the same in an all-new package to fight the quick-thinking competition, like Toyota’s Supra. Now, given its short lifespan, it is clearly turning into a brewing collectible.
This final model year 1983 Datsun 280ZX is even more desirable as it sports the high-end Turbo moniker to hint at the 2.8-liter L28ET turbo inline-six goodies hiding under the black-striped silver hood. It packs a little over 100k of well-documented miles (103,238 miles/166,145 km, to be more precise). And it resides cheaply and proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors for less than $30k.
But more about that in a second. First, the GKM highlights. Those include the Silver with black stripes attire that comes T-topped over a blue interior that is entirely typical of the velour-loving 1980s. A set of factory stock turbo-style, 15-inch alloy wheels resides under the body, complete with Goodyear Integrity 205/85 all-season tires to signal we are dealing with an all-weather driver’s car.
As for the throaty engine, it remains to be explored after the purchase is complete. Speaking of, the asking price is not that high – considering the state of the classic car market – but you still need to shell out exactly $29,900.
