All-Original, Survivor 1965 VW Beetle Had One Owner and Trips of Just 1,714 Miles

While Volkswagen is officially kicking off yet another glorious EV chapter (or so they hope) of their story, people are still looking back to the ICE legacy. And a 1965 Beetle is staring back, all squeaky clean and pristine.
Although probably nobody asked for a minivan reinvention, VW is still trying to prove its Type 2 design remains hip. With a 21st-century update, of course, in the form of the 2023 ID. Buzz (both passenger and panel van varieties will be available). No worries, North America will get access to the reinvented goodies, in the form of a 2024 model year ID. Buzz people carrier with extended wheelbase.
However, it seems that even stars like Vanessa Hudgens will continue to show their love and support for the classic ICE rides. Like a 1974 Beetle packing a gooseneck trailer hitch, and the matching trailer, of course. Alas, those might be harder to find than a needle in the haystack. Or an all-original, survivor ‘65 example with extremely low mileage that had just one owner for almost six decades.
Although, the latter is already taken care of. Dressed up in a crimson exterior attire and with a small, tan cockpit, this veritable time capsule sits proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. The dealership notes all sorts of highlights in the description feature, including a recent tune-up at a specialized German auto service.
The refresh included new brakes, starter, fuel tank, five tires, battery, and a rebuilt carburetor for the 1192-cc four-cylinder. That means this red Beetle is ready to stand out in any crowd at the next Cars&Coffee event and will even drive the owner and family/significant owner there under its own power.
Sure, there is just one little detail left to be sorted out. The 1,714-mile (2,758 km) Beetle with a four-speed manual transmission might be an allegedly perfect time capsule. But it is also a very pricey one, as the asking quotation soars to no less than $42,900.
