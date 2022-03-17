GMC Hummer EV Recalled Over Taillight Issue

Saved with U.S. taxpayers’ money from years of managerial neglect and second-rate automobiles, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit stays true to its aversion towards quality control. On this occasion, the Hummer EV is recalled for bad software that may render the taillights inoperative.
According to NHTSA campaign 22V141000, the iffy software may also result in fully or partially illuminated taillights. The watchdog further notes that Hummer EV pickup trucks affected by this condition fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 108.
10 examples produced for the 2022 model year are called back. Dealers have been instructed to inspect and - if necessary - replace the off-roader’s taillight assemblies. Owner notifications are to be mailed on April 25th according to GMC, which recommends owners to contact the customer service at 1-800-462-8782. In the meantime, Hummer EV customers may also run the VIN on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.
Series production of the Hummer EV kicked off in December 2021 at Factory ZERO, a.k.a. the former Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant. Only the Edition 1 is available right now, a high-spec rig that costs $112,595.
What do you get for that bundle of cash? For starters, up to 1,000 horsepower on full song from a three-motor drivetrain. GMC promises 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in three-ish seconds, which is pretty darn impressive for an electric pickup with a 212.7-kWh battery pack that weighs a whopping 2,923 pounds (1,325 kilograms). The curb weight of the HumEVee, meanwhile, is a rather porky 9,063 pounds (4,100 kilograms).
Edition 1 vehicles can tow up to 7,500 pounds (3,401 kilograms) while payload is estimated at 1,300 pounds (approximately 590 kilograms). Not bad, yet unimpressive compared to a half-ton workhorse. On the other hand, bear in mind the GMC Hummer EV has authentic off-road credentials.
From scaling 18-inch verticals to fording water more than two feet deep and climbing 60-percent grades, this fellow is a proper go-anywhere rig if you ignore how massively wide it also is. But even in tight off-road conditions, the CrabWalk system makes the most out of it by turning the rear wheels at the same angle as the front wheels at low speeds for diagonal movement.
