58-Mile 2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray 1LT Coupe Gets Our Red Mist Blood to $107k

A 2022 C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray Coupe RWD 1LT officially kicks off at $62,195 when looking at the build & price online configurator tool. But that's just the ideal OEM case. Meanwhile, in real life...
We all know a little bit about how the world goes round. In the case of highly-coveted, popular, or successful automotive stars, things can get hyped pretty quickly. And dealerships and the used car market follow suit with a price hiking twist. Boy, that is an understatement as far as the C8 is concerned.
The eighth evolution of “America’s sports car” has reinvented itself (with help from Chevy engineers and designers) into a proud mid-engine apparition. Success was instantaneous and even today, GM probably thanks itself and shakes its hand in the mirror for allowing this long-awaited decision. The same goes for dealerships and used car market retailers, as they are also rubbing their hands with intimate thoughts about markups and easy profits.
Case in point. So, the Stingray Coupe goes a little over $62k in terms of MSRP. Then we should keep the 1LT trim and add the $995 Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat that got our blood flowing quicker in the first place. That is not all, because we also want the $6,345 Z51 Performance Package to get all 495 ponies and many additional goodies.
And we could stop there, at less than $70k. Because we are still not getting any closer to the asking price for this example. The Stingray 1LT Coupe dressed up in crimson over black sits proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors with a mere 58 miles (93 km) on the odometer. That is delivery miles, of course, so we can say it is brand-spanking new.
But whether it is worth the screaming-high $106,900 asking price is truly anyone’s guess. All we know is that GM’s production woes do not seem to end anymore. And that fabled 2023 Corvette Z06 with its record-breaking FPC engine is still a bit too far away from our grasp! Maybe a crimson Stingray will do, instead...
