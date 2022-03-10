Let's Celebrate the 90th Anniversary of the 1932 Ford

More on this:

1 What Happens When Radwood Meets the Concours D'Lemons?

2 This Stubborn, Hard-Working Ford F-1 Needs a Better Retirement Plan and a New Owner

3 1932 Ford Hot Rod Channels the Inner CGI Water-Tiger to Welcome Lunar New Year

4 1932 Ford Hula Girl Had Two Engine Swaps, Is in Forza Horizon 4

5 Supercharged HEMI V8-Swapped 1932 Ford Roadster Can Be Yours for $139,500