1969 Chevrolet Corvette Barn Find Proves 32 Years in Storage Only Makes You Pretty

Chevrolet built close to 39,000 Corvettes for the model year 1969, and unsurprisingly, the coupe accounted for the lion’s share in terms of production output.
More than 22,000 units, therefore, came in this body style, while the convertible ended up seeing the daylight on more than 16,600 cars.
As far as the engines are concerned, the L46 (a 350/5.7-liter V8 with 350 horsepower) was the most common choice, as it ended up being installed on nearly 13,000 Vettes. The L36, which came in the form of a 427 (7.0-liter) with 390 horsepower was also a popular option, as it was ordered by more than 10,500 customers.
On the other hand, the L88 (a 427 with 430 horsepower) was the rarest thing that year, with only 116 Corvettes being fitted with this particular engine.
The 1969 example that we have here was born with a 350 under the hood, and fortunately, the same engine still appears to be in charge of putting the wheels in motion today. However, the V8 no longer starts, yet eBay seller ellewoodlee claims it turns over by hand.
In case you’re wondering how come the engine is no longer in working condition, the answer is as simple as it could be. The car spent 32 years in storage, so despite its solid looks (at least from certain angles), it still requires some fixes before getting back on the road.
The best news for someone looking to restore this beauty is the rust you see in the pics has only affected the surface of the metal. There’s no rot, and this means a full overhaul should be rather easy in terms of metal work.
But just expected, a barn-find Corvette doesn’t come cheap, and this one really doesn’t. The car can be yours without a fight for $15,000. Otherwise, you’ll have to compete against other people online, with the top bid right now getting close to $6,500.
