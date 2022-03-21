Tuned Corvette ZR1 Flexes in Sebring Orange With ZTK Track Pack, 7-Speed Manual

The Corvette C7 ZR1 was unveiled back in 2017 at the Dubai Motor Show of all places, wearing Sebring Orange and a great deal of attitude. On paper, you could call it a souped up Z06, but the ZR1 is much more than that.
Power comes from a 6.2-liter LT5 V8 engine, working alongside a 2.6-liter Eaton supercharger that is 52% larger than the one in the Z06. The result is a peak output of 755 hp and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque. The ZR1 also comes with better engine cooling, a larger intercooler, additional radiators and a track-focused aerodynamic package.
Some buyers went for the ZTK Performance Package, which was available as an optional extra. Such a car is up for grabs here, through Bring a Trailer, and as you can see, it’s also wearing Sebring Orange, just like the original show car presented by Chevy in Dubai. It also has just 4,600 miles (7,400 km) on the clock, a seven-speed manual gearbox, and from where we’re standing, it looks brand spanking new.
Other visual highlights include the carbon fiber exterior components (hood, roof panel, rocker panel trim, adjustable rear wing, front splitter, fender and quarter panel vents), but also goodies such as xenon headlights, or the Satin Graphite-finished 19-inch / 20-inch wheels (front/rear).
That previously mentioned ZTK pack is responsible for some of the carbon fiber bits, not to mention the larger rear wing. The ZR1 is said to produce 950 lbs (431 kg) of downforce at top speed, while also performing admirably in the corners.
Inside, we see power-adjustable Competition Sport seats (Jet Black Nappa leather with suede microfiber inserts), dual zone automatic climate control, a head-up display, sat-nav, Bose sound system, plus a great deal more.
As for performance, the seller says the car features aftermarket components such as a custom air filter, air intake, 122 mm throttle body, ported supercharger, upper pulley and new headers, to name just a few.
Now, according to the vehicle’s dyno chart, this 2019 ZR1 is currently putting down 743.96 horsepower at the wheels, which means roughly 860 hp at the crank, perhaps even more.
