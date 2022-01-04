1965 Chevy Corvette 327/300 Four-Speed Is an Eerily Affordable Nassau Blue Dream

While almost six decades have passed since this fine Sting Ray Coupe example of “America’s Sports Car” was built, the C2 presents itself in a rather pristine condition for its age. Perhaps a few subtle factors contributed to the story.
According to information shared on the auction portal Bring a Trailer by the private seller using the GJILotus7 alias, this 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 327/300 4-speed was manufactured during the spring of 1965. Since then, it has remained in rust-free states like California, Colorado, and Arizona.
The seller has the service records and a clean Arizona title for the next ‘Vette aficionado and is proposing quite a sweet deal. Though it’s not barren of caveats, the highlights include a Nassau Blue exterior finish with a matching vinyl interior, as well as a numbers-matching 327ci V8.
The latter was good for some 300 horsepower back when it had just left the factory gates, and it’s still mated to a four-speed manual transmission, as well as a limited-slip differential. Further interesting perks also include the 15-inch Turbine-style wheels, bucket seats, the curved-glass rear window (not of the split type, unfortunately), alongside four-wheel disc brakes.
That was the good news. Now for the bad stuff. The ‘Vette has less than 17k miles (around 27,000 km) on the odometer but, alas, they’re of the nasty TMU (total mileage unknown) variety. While the current owner notes this Chevy might have been repainted before acquiring it, the fiberglass body is again in need of a little TLC here and there.
As a counterpoint, the Chevy's interior is way better right now. The blue vinyl bucket seats, along with the matching dashboard, door panels, and carpets all look pristine. There is also a fake woodgrain three-spoke steering wheel, along with a retro-style cassette stereo to keep up with the vintage appearance. Now, for the sensitive stuff.
The auction clock remains set to run for another three days at the moment of writing. But the ‘65 Corvette, barring any unforeseen last-minute bidding war, might turn out as a sensible catch in this day and age. Right now, the current highest bid has slowly reached just $39,500.
The seller has the service records and a clean Arizona title for the next ‘Vette aficionado and is proposing quite a sweet deal. Though it’s not barren of caveats, the highlights include a Nassau Blue exterior finish with a matching vinyl interior, as well as a numbers-matching 327ci V8.
The latter was good for some 300 horsepower back when it had just left the factory gates, and it’s still mated to a four-speed manual transmission, as well as a limited-slip differential. Further interesting perks also include the 15-inch Turbine-style wheels, bucket seats, the curved-glass rear window (not of the split type, unfortunately), alongside four-wheel disc brakes.
That was the good news. Now for the bad stuff. The ‘Vette has less than 17k miles (around 27,000 km) on the odometer but, alas, they’re of the nasty TMU (total mileage unknown) variety. While the current owner notes this Chevy might have been repainted before acquiring it, the fiberglass body is again in need of a little TLC here and there.
As a counterpoint, the Chevy's interior is way better right now. The blue vinyl bucket seats, along with the matching dashboard, door panels, and carpets all look pristine. There is also a fake woodgrain three-spoke steering wheel, along with a retro-style cassette stereo to keep up with the vintage appearance. Now, for the sensitive stuff.
The auction clock remains set to run for another three days at the moment of writing. But the ‘65 Corvette, barring any unforeseen last-minute bidding war, might turn out as a sensible catch in this day and age. Right now, the current highest bid has slowly reached just $39,500.