3-Door Toyota GR Corolla Too Impractical? Have a Digital Touring Version, Then

Toyota Gazoo Racing just rocked North America’s Hot Hatch enthusiast world by officially presenting their fourth “bespoke” model, 2023’s GR Corolla. A bigger, more powerful sibling to the equally rally-bred GR Yaris, and also arguably a more practical one.
The Japanese automaker has said nothing about the 2023 GR Corolla being exclusive to North America, just that it is Gazoo Racing’s “first wholly developed and manufactured model for the market.” As such, other hot-hatchback aficionados around the world are probably hoping the 300-hp, six-speed manual GR-Four AWD compact will also reach their regions soon.
We feel that Toyota would be foolish to omit the sale of GR Corollas in Japan or Europe, for example, especially since they did not make it with a special three-door body as they did with GR Yaris – perhaps especially out of fear of overlapping issues. However, that has never stopped virtual automotive artists from having their way, right?
Alongside other prolific pixel masters, the virtual artist better known as X-Tomi Design on social media has quickly imagined a couple of sportier or family-oriented derivatives for GR Corolla. Naturally, the first rendering idea went down the logical, traditional 3-Door route already shown by the smaller GR Yaris. And the 2023 GR Corolla does look inherently sportier like this but also deftly shows why the company’s designers and engineers kept the more practical five-door hatchback body style.
Still, we have already seen enough of what three-door GR Corollas might have been. So, we really wanted to discuss the more recent Toyota GR Corolla Touring version, instead. Well, a 300-hp, AWD, manual transmission-equipped grocery getter is probably just wishful thinking at this point, especially in a world of crossover, SUV, and truck love but we can still hope they might one day become fashionable all over again, right?
Also, is it just us or are we witnessing the birth of yet another CGI transformation series from this author?
