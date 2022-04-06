A Heavy Fire Turned This Super-Rare 1969 Corvette L89 Into a Skeleton, Big-Block Survived

The Chevrolet Corvette production got close to 39,000 units for the model year 1969, and just as expected, the coupe was the model that more than half of the customers went for.
The GM brand, therefore, manufactured more than 22,000 coupes, while the convertible output included just a little over 16,600 units.
When it comes to engines, the 350 (5.7-liter) L46 with 350 horsepower was the most common choice, as it ended up making its way to approximately 12,850 Corvettes. The 427 (7.0-liter) L36, rated at 390 horsepower, was the second most popular, with over 10,500 cars.
As far as the rarest configurations in 1969 are concerned, it all starts with the ZL1, which got to see the daylight on just 2 Corvettes. Next, it was the 427 L88 with 430 horsepower, which was fitted on 116 cars, followed by the L89 with 390 units.
One of the Vettes born with an L89 under the hood is right here in front of your eyes, though as you can easily figure out with just a few clicks on the pics, what you’re checking out looks more like a skeleton.
This is because this Corvette has been involved in a heavy fire, so the vehicle has lost many of the parts that made it such an awesome convertible. On the other hand, the good news comes from the engine department, as the original big-block unit with 435 horsepower is still available.
It makes little sense to discuss the condition of the car since the provided photos pretty much speak for themselves, so it’s clear this isn’t a project for the Average Joe. But given how rare this Corvette really is, saving could be totally worth it at the end of the end, financially speaking.
Naturally, this Corvette doesn’t come cheap, despite its super-rough condition. eBay seller n2corvettes isn’t willing to let it go for less than $15,800, and you can see the skeleton in person in High Ridge, Missouri.
When it comes to engines, the 350 (5.7-liter) L46 with 350 horsepower was the most common choice, as it ended up making its way to approximately 12,850 Corvettes. The 427 (7.0-liter) L36, rated at 390 horsepower, was the second most popular, with over 10,500 cars.
As far as the rarest configurations in 1969 are concerned, it all starts with the ZL1, which got to see the daylight on just 2 Corvettes. Next, it was the 427 L88 with 430 horsepower, which was fitted on 116 cars, followed by the L89 with 390 units.
One of the Vettes born with an L89 under the hood is right here in front of your eyes, though as you can easily figure out with just a few clicks on the pics, what you’re checking out looks more like a skeleton.
This is because this Corvette has been involved in a heavy fire, so the vehicle has lost many of the parts that made it such an awesome convertible. On the other hand, the good news comes from the engine department, as the original big-block unit with 435 horsepower is still available.
It makes little sense to discuss the condition of the car since the provided photos pretty much speak for themselves, so it’s clear this isn’t a project for the Average Joe. But given how rare this Corvette really is, saving could be totally worth it at the end of the end, financially speaking.
Naturally, this Corvette doesn’t come cheap, despite its super-rough condition. eBay seller n2corvettes isn’t willing to let it go for less than $15,800, and you can see the skeleton in person in High Ridge, Missouri.