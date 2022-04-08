Voguish Chevy Corvette Stingray RS Edition Mixes Orange With Gloss Black All-Over

Need any proof that General Motors’ head honchos probably took the best decision of the past decade when they approved Team Corvette’s desire to reinvent the C8 as a mid-engine wonder? Just look at the sales figures for the past quarter or at the latest show of force from the aftermarket realm.
The legendary Ford Mustang is back on top of the sports car sales chart for the first quarter of 2022 after last year it was narrowly overtaken by Dodge’s long-lasting Challenger. Meanwhile, the eternal pony/muscle car runner-up Chevy Camaro took another beating, this time around from its Corvette sports car sibling, which claimed deliveries of 8,811 examples during Q1.
Frankly, if not for the continued supply chain woes and other production setbacks, we might as well reckon that Chevy’s mid-engine star will even try to duke it out with the Challenger and Mustang soon enough. And that’s good news because we want more C8s to reach their owners so they can use it as a blank canvas to make it their own! Just like somebody asked the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International to do it for them.
As always, they have yet another treat “for the culture” that rides exactly as if orange is the new black and comes with a string of RS Edition enhancements attached to the description. This one is not for sale, as it would have been signaled available, so we know that someone personalized this Corvette Z51 Stingray exactly like this. And it is almost perfect, save for one “little” detail.
First things first, though, so let us check out the positive highlights. The C8 is dressed up with Amplify Orange and packs lots of contrasting gloss black details, including stripes and aero bits and pieces. Performance numbers are unchanged compared to stock, so we are looking at 495 horsepower and a 62 mph/100 kph sprint time of just 2.9 seconds on the way to a 194 mph/312 kph top speed.
The RS Edition enhancements include the RS Black Optics trim, RS Gloss Black badging, two-tone painted license plate trim ring, or the ceramic paint coating protection and the nano-ceramic window tint. Also, chief among the changes is a pristine set of matching Gloss Black Orange 20/21-inch Forgiato aftermarket wheels. And now, the bad stuff: that Peanut Butter interior is a big miss...
Frankly, if not for the continued supply chain woes and other production setbacks, we might as well reckon that Chevy’s mid-engine star will even try to duke it out with the Challenger and Mustang soon enough. And that’s good news because we want more C8s to reach their owners so they can use it as a blank canvas to make it their own! Just like somebody asked the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International to do it for them.
As always, they have yet another treat “for the culture” that rides exactly as if orange is the new black and comes with a string of RS Edition enhancements attached to the description. This one is not for sale, as it would have been signaled available, so we know that someone personalized this Corvette Z51 Stingray exactly like this. And it is almost perfect, save for one “little” detail.
First things first, though, so let us check out the positive highlights. The C8 is dressed up with Amplify Orange and packs lots of contrasting gloss black details, including stripes and aero bits and pieces. Performance numbers are unchanged compared to stock, so we are looking at 495 horsepower and a 62 mph/100 kph sprint time of just 2.9 seconds on the way to a 194 mph/312 kph top speed.
The RS Edition enhancements include the RS Black Optics trim, RS Gloss Black badging, two-tone painted license plate trim ring, or the ceramic paint coating protection and the nano-ceramic window tint. Also, chief among the changes is a pristine set of matching Gloss Black Orange 20/21-inch Forgiato aftermarket wheels. And now, the bad stuff: that Peanut Butter interior is a big miss...