Major Collector Estate Sale Includes Coveted '63 Chevy Corvette Split-Window Coupe

While we never had the opportunity to meet mister Bill O’Meara in person, there certainly is reason to admire his elegant taste in cars and lovingly highlight his automotive parts and tools hoarding nature. And it is all because of a single split-window reason.
According to Ontario.hibid.com, auctioneer Shackelton Auctions Inc. has decided that early May is the ripe time to decide who will grab hold of no less than 17 collector cars and over “600 lots of automotive parts, tools, etc.” But that is only the general setup, as the estate sale also includes a few hero options.
Chief among them may very well be this 1963 C2 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Coupe dressed up in Sebring Silver and also equipped with a contrasting black interior. The main reason for the hype surrounding this particular example is pretty obvious: we are dealing here with one rare, coveted split-window unit.
The highlights include an unconfirmed odometer reading of just 40,902 miles (65,825 km for anyone not speaking Imperial metrics), a “possible” numbers-matching 327ci V8 hooked to a four-speed manual transmission, as well as an older restoration and paint refresh. Originality also runs high with this example, as it keeps the factory rocker panel trim, chrome flag emblems, and other elements, such as the bumpers, while also sporting certain polished stainless-steel details, among others.
Sure, many particularities in the description seem entirely circumstantial, as there is much talk about “possibly, believed, period-correct appearing, apparently original” in the description. But they are right with one thing: nice 1963 C2 Corvette Coupes of the split-window variety do not show up for grabs way too often.
Naturally, the auction has already attracted quite a lot of attraction among “America’s sports car” enthusiasts. As such, there is no surprise the current highest bid has already reached CAD 86,500 (that is around $68,739 at the current exchange rates), with no less than 26 days still left on the auction clock, at the time of writing.
