Tesla Model S Plaid Races Full-Blown Dragster, BEATS the Hell Out of It Down the 1/8-Mile

So far, we have seen the Tesla Model S Plaid take on some of the fastest vehicles on the planet in a straight-line battle. It humiliated the quickest muscle cars out there, put supercars in their corners, and managed to set a new quarter-mile record for production models.
Capable of completing the 1/4-mile in 9.08 seconds, at 154.10 mph (248 kph), its record was eventually shattered by the Rimac Nevera, which is a different kind of beast. The Croatian zero-emission hypercar walked all over the Model S Plaid’s record, doing 8.58 seconds, with a 167.51 mph (269.58 kph) exit speed.
As everyone and their grandmother knows, Tesla’s hyper sedan needs a little under 2.0 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph). Sure, that requires a lot of pre-race prepping, including a special resin covering the asphalt, and it is not exactly from naught. But that is something else entirely, so let’s move on to the real reason behind this one, which is a different kind of race, one that involves a dragster.
That’s right, the Tesla Model S Plaid, owned by the guy behind the Tesla Plaid Channel on YouTube, got to prove its worth down the 1/8-mile against a full-blown dragster. Don’t think about those high-end machines that can run the course in a blink of an eye, but a lesser one. Still, it’s not a street-legal vehicle, and this is what truly matters.
At the end of the 1/8-mile run, which took place at the Showtime Dragstrip in Florida on April 13, the Model S Plaid, which didn’t get to ‘Peak Performance,’ posted a 6:05, with a 119.8 mph (192.8 kph) exit speed. And it was no photo finish either, because the dragster was way behind it. But we’d better wrap it up and let you watch the race for yourselves, so without further ado, head on down and click that play button.
