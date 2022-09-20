Bugatti Chiron Drags and Rolls McLaren Speedtail in $8M Hyper ICE vs. Hybrid Battle

That potentially incredible social media collaboration between Brooks Weisblat, the renowned videographer behind the DragTimes YouTube sensation, and The Triple F Collection peeps is starting to pay off, again.
Just recently, we talked about how they were off to an amazing start, even though the competition surface is not ready yet. So, after The Triple F Collection guys bought their own, newly refurbished Triple F Raceway (located near Columbus, Ohio), they could not wait to give it a monumental go, or two.
Even though only the track surface is freshly laid out and the starting area is not yet fully prepped (and there are no electronic or safety aids, just yet), they invited Weisblat to tag along for dual rides after initially testing only their Ferrari LaFerrari and finding out the hypercar was feeling alone. Their second, better idea was to pit their $3.6 million Bugatti Chiron against the unsuspecting camera rig.
But the latter was a Tesla Model S Plaid, actually, so a little bit of EV smacking began. No worries, you can check all three of them in the videos embedded below. But only after we also see today’s main course – a monumental hyper ICE versus hyper hybrid battle between the Bugatti Chiron and Triple F’s McLaren Speedtail heir to the symbolic McLaren F1 throne.
And it’s one for the ages, with the cars costing a grand total of almost $8 million between them, according to the description. By the way, the power-to-weight ratio obviously gives the McLaren Speedtail a hypothetical advantage, but will this be enough to overcome the glaring horsepower difference that – at least on paper – gives the edge to the Bugatti Chiron?
Well, dear fans of hypercar wars (in general) and drag plus roll, straight-line battles (in particular), you would better strap in because this is going to be one bonkers ride, so do enjoy the massive action embedded below to its full extent! And no, we are not going to spoil the outcome…
