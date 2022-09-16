$3.6M Bugatti Chiron Drags and Rolls $136k Tesla S Plaid, Let the EV Smacking Begin

Here is a potentially incredible social media collaboration: Brooks Weisblat, the renowned videographer behind the DragTimes YouTube sensation, recently joined forces with The Triple F Collection guys.
And they are off to a great, potentially incredible start. But let us talk about the setting. So, it turns out the good folks behind The Triple F Collection have been quite busy refurbishing their newly acquired Triple F Raceway (located near Columbus, Ohio), which now has a freshly laid track surface.
Not everything is quite ready, such as the prepped surface of the concrete staging area, plus all the other electronic amenities one would expect from a modern dragstrip. But, of course, they were eager to race. And so, they did – complete with one of their bonkers supercars, a Ferrari LaFerrari!
No worries, you will not miss the action, as you can watch the crimson Prancing Horse in the second video embedded below. But, as it turns out, we are here for something else. And that would be the Tesla Model S Plaid camera rig (which has a funny “W16 LOL” license plate)!
Now devoid of most filming elements, the 1,020-horsepower super-EV sedan (which right now can be ordered for $135,990) will have to face a major challenge as it dukes it out with a $3.6 million Bugatti Chiron. They sure went for the proverbial head (unlike Thor initially did with Thanos), as they could have also selected the LaFerrari, McLaren P1, or the Speedtail they brought along to meet up with Weisblat.
Anyway, let us get down to business after lifting our jaws off the new runway’s surface. From the 3:22 minute mark, we get the stats, followed by the first of five skirmishes (three digs, two rolls) at the 3:56 mark. By the way, aside from a few overheating issues (even Brooks admits Tesla needs to get their braking game up), the Tesla Model S Plaid performed admirably, smacking down with a four-to-one ratio a much more expensive and exotic Chiron!
But do not trust us, just see for yourself how it wiped the floor with a much more powerful hypercar…
Not everything is quite ready, such as the prepped surface of the concrete staging area, plus all the other electronic amenities one would expect from a modern dragstrip. But, of course, they were eager to race. And so, they did – complete with one of their bonkers supercars, a Ferrari LaFerrari!
No worries, you will not miss the action, as you can watch the crimson Prancing Horse in the second video embedded below. But, as it turns out, we are here for something else. And that would be the Tesla Model S Plaid camera rig (which has a funny “W16 LOL” license plate)!
Now devoid of most filming elements, the 1,020-horsepower super-EV sedan (which right now can be ordered for $135,990) will have to face a major challenge as it dukes it out with a $3.6 million Bugatti Chiron. They sure went for the proverbial head (unlike Thor initially did with Thanos), as they could have also selected the LaFerrari, McLaren P1, or the Speedtail they brought along to meet up with Weisblat.
Anyway, let us get down to business after lifting our jaws off the new runway’s surface. From the 3:22 minute mark, we get the stats, followed by the first of five skirmishes (three digs, two rolls) at the 3:56 mark. By the way, aside from a few overheating issues (even Brooks admits Tesla needs to get their braking game up), the Tesla Model S Plaid performed admirably, smacking down with a four-to-one ratio a much more expensive and exotic Chiron!
But do not trust us, just see for yourself how it wiped the floor with a much more powerful hypercar…