Ford Mustang GT Drags Chevy Corvette Z06, Someone Falls Asleep and Gets Spanked

Not long now, and Detroit three quarter-mile dragstrip skirmishes will become a couple’s feisty ICE affair because we all know there’s one “Last Call” (ok, honestly, seven of them) for their Mopar rivals.
As Stellantis is righteously steering Dodge, Ram, and Jeep towards the path of EV redemption, General Motors and Ford are going to be the only ones still ducking it out with full ICE might at the track. But before we see how the Last Call Dodge Charger and Challenger special editions stack up against the C8 Z06 and S650 Shelby, we still need to anchor our thoughts in the aftermarket present.
Which is perfectly capable of delivering high-octane action, to be frank. And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, a good case in point could be made here courtesy of the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube. He is back with more goodies from Mission Raceway Park, also known as MRP or ‘Thunder by the River.’
The auto racing facility located in Mission, British Columbia, Canada saw its quarter-mile NHRA-sanctioned dragstrip traveled by a couple of very traditional U.S. of A. foes: the current, S550 Ford Mustang GT packing a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 and a previous C7 iteration of the Chevy Corvette Z06. Normally, the 650-hp supercharged and intercooled 6.2-liter LT4 V8 hoot would have no issues dealing with the “puny” 5.0 GT but judging by the massive intercooler of the burgundy Mustang, this was no ordinary pony car.
Alas, upgrades can only do so much when the person behind the wheel falls asleep while on duty. As such, although we prepared for an unexpected outcome, the sad reality was that a quick Z06 off the mark will always spank a tardive Mustang GT, irrespective of its modifications and how it bucks wild during gear changes! Hence, the 10.75s (Z06) versus 10.83s (GT) elapsed time results.
Which is perfectly capable of delivering high-octane action, to be frank. And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, a good case in point could be made here courtesy of the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube. He is back with more goodies from Mission Raceway Park, also known as MRP or ‘Thunder by the River.’
The auto racing facility located in Mission, British Columbia, Canada saw its quarter-mile NHRA-sanctioned dragstrip traveled by a couple of very traditional U.S. of A. foes: the current, S550 Ford Mustang GT packing a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 and a previous C7 iteration of the Chevy Corvette Z06. Normally, the 650-hp supercharged and intercooled 6.2-liter LT4 V8 hoot would have no issues dealing with the “puny” 5.0 GT but judging by the massive intercooler of the burgundy Mustang, this was no ordinary pony car.
Alas, upgrades can only do so much when the person behind the wheel falls asleep while on duty. As such, although we prepared for an unexpected outcome, the sad reality was that a quick Z06 off the mark will always spank a tardive Mustang GT, irrespective of its modifications and how it bucks wild during gear changes! Hence, the 10.75s (Z06) versus 10.83s (GT) elapsed time results.