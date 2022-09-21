Someone Found a 1973 Charger in a Shed, Looking Mysterious in Potato Photos

1973 was pretty much the best year for the third-generation Charger, as the total sales exceeded 108,000 units.
On the other hand, most customers who ordered a Charger in ’73 went for a low-performance engine, so it’s not necessarily a surprise that most models we come across today are fitted with the standard 318 (5.2-liter).
But when it comes to the engine under the hood, here’s a Dodge Charger where figuring out such information is close to impossible unless the owner actually looks under the bonnet and provides us with more details.
This 1973 Charger was found in the shed where it was parked no less than 39 years ago. And needless to say, the car still appears to be as intriguing as possible despite the potato-quality photos. In fact, while this Charger is very likely to catch the attention of so many restorers out there, even despite the lack of more information, the photos are the worst thing about it.
The owner, who most likely isn’t necessarily the most tech-savvy person out there, took screenshots of the photos stored on their phone, so it’s pretty clear that we’re getting only a super-vague look at the Charger on Craigslist.
However, based on what we can figure out from these images, the Charger has indeed spent a long time in storage, so the first thing it needs is a thorough wash to remove the dust on the body. The car was apparently powered by a 400/6.6-liter (this unit was offered with either a 2-barrel carburetor or a 4-barrel version and dual-exhaust configuration in 1973) whose current condition is unknown.
Currently at its second owner, the Charger appears to be an SE – worth knowing, however, is that the 1973 model year added triple quarter windows to the Charger SE, but they don’t seem to be there on this car (obviously, the poor quality of the pics doesn’t allow us to inspect the vehicle closer).
Anyone willing to give this Charger a second chance can do so by paying $18,000 for it.
But when it comes to the engine under the hood, here’s a Dodge Charger where figuring out such information is close to impossible unless the owner actually looks under the bonnet and provides us with more details.
This 1973 Charger was found in the shed where it was parked no less than 39 years ago. And needless to say, the car still appears to be as intriguing as possible despite the potato-quality photos. In fact, while this Charger is very likely to catch the attention of so many restorers out there, even despite the lack of more information, the photos are the worst thing about it.
The owner, who most likely isn’t necessarily the most tech-savvy person out there, took screenshots of the photos stored on their phone, so it’s pretty clear that we’re getting only a super-vague look at the Charger on Craigslist.
However, based on what we can figure out from these images, the Charger has indeed spent a long time in storage, so the first thing it needs is a thorough wash to remove the dust on the body. The car was apparently powered by a 400/6.6-liter (this unit was offered with either a 2-barrel carburetor or a 4-barrel version and dual-exhaust configuration in 1973) whose current condition is unknown.
Currently at its second owner, the Charger appears to be an SE – worth knowing, however, is that the 1973 model year added triple quarter windows to the Charger SE, but they don’t seem to be there on this car (obviously, the poor quality of the pics doesn’t allow us to inspect the vehicle closer).
Anyone willing to give this Charger a second chance can do so by paying $18,000 for it.