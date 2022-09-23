Dodge Hellcat Drags Challenger Redeyes and Tesla Plaid, Someone Gets Obliterated

Dodge is giving one ‘Last Call’ (well, actually, there are seven limited editions) to its ICE-powered Charger and Challenger models for the 2023 model year. But no worries, they are going to last a worthwhile.
And there is really no need to take our word for granted. Instead, let us defer to the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, who has prepared a new Bradenton Motorsports Park feature (uploaded on September 23rd) centered around a feisty, slightly older Hellcat. Alas, it is one to remember.
And not just because it sports that beloved Plum Crazy (with a black, single air intake hood) paintjob that will have Mopar fans go positively crazy every time they see it. But more likely because this Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat probably hides some cool upgrades under that ‘tame’ muscle car demeanor. That alone is obvious from the very beginning.
So, the Bradenton, Florida-based car racing track was host to a few great skirmishes with this Hellcat as the hero. The first of them see the purple ‘cat duke it out with a dark and menacing, all-black Dodge Challenger Redeye, and it certainly puts things into the proper perspective. As such, it showed that it likes to catch some air under the front tires, shoot out like a rocket from the get-go, and beat its opponents with a low nine-second pass without effort.
Hence, the first race has a 9.23s (Hellcat) versus 10.05s (Redeye) result. Interestingly, another Redeye – a crimson one – thought it could do better, and the Hellcat fell prey to the ruse. So, it mustered all its might for an astounding 8.6s pass against a good (yet all too slow) 9.75s effort from the Mopar rival. Next (from the 0:45 mark), there could only be one possible rival, a mighty Tesla Model S Plaid.
Well, if stock Mopars have no chance against the EV hoot, the same cannot be said about this tuned Hellcat, which again had no issues trumping the powerful liftback sedan with a 9.29s versus 9.67s show of ICE force!
And not just because it sports that beloved Plum Crazy (with a black, single air intake hood) paintjob that will have Mopar fans go positively crazy every time they see it. But more likely because this Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat probably hides some cool upgrades under that ‘tame’ muscle car demeanor. That alone is obvious from the very beginning.
So, the Bradenton, Florida-based car racing track was host to a few great skirmishes with this Hellcat as the hero. The first of them see the purple ‘cat duke it out with a dark and menacing, all-black Dodge Challenger Redeye, and it certainly puts things into the proper perspective. As such, it showed that it likes to catch some air under the front tires, shoot out like a rocket from the get-go, and beat its opponents with a low nine-second pass without effort.
Hence, the first race has a 9.23s (Hellcat) versus 10.05s (Redeye) result. Interestingly, another Redeye – a crimson one – thought it could do better, and the Hellcat fell prey to the ruse. So, it mustered all its might for an astounding 8.6s pass against a good (yet all too slow) 9.75s effort from the Mopar rival. Next (from the 0:45 mark), there could only be one possible rival, a mighty Tesla Model S Plaid.
Well, if stock Mopars have no chance against the EV hoot, the same cannot be said about this tuned Hellcat, which again had no issues trumping the powerful liftback sedan with a 9.29s versus 9.67s show of ICE force!