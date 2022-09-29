Digital ‘65 Chevy Impala Feels All-Black Slammed, but Also Just a Tad so Crimson

After ten (mostly) great iterations, the legendary Chevy Impala is no longer in production because of the lackluster adoption of the final four-door sedan generation. So, we are left only with vintage dreams.
Born at a time of great automotive design, the Chevrolet Impala quickly became the brand’s ultra-successful popular flagship car, and the full-size model had a great first running. The story was then interrupted in 1985 and twice rekindled in 1994 and 2000.
Well, no one can say GM hasn’t tried, so no wonder they are now thinking of crossover, SUV, and truck affairs, plus all the greener pastures (pun intended) of the EV revolution. Meanwhile, the vintage Chevy Impala nameplate’s cult following continues to grow and swipe across both the real world and other realms.
One of them is also the alternate dimension of virtual automotive artists, where Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, takes us on his first quick Impala journey of wishful thinking discovery (at least as far as we know). Thus, following his latest commissioned work, a two-tone white and light blue 1967 Chevy C10 gem sitting low on American Racing Wheels and Wilwood disc brakes, there is now more of the slammed, dreamy stuff.
His digital restomod take on a fourth-generation, 1965 Chevy Impala two-door hardtop coupe is merely wishful thinking, indeed, but also quite “sexy,” as one of the fans quickly noticed. And this is all because the slammed atmosphere marvelously intertwines with the classic body looks, with all properly dressed up in nothing but black.
Sure, there are still a few contrasting details (either in gray or dark chrome, it is quite hard to tell), and even the matching, black aftermarket wheels contain a hint of what is going on inside. There, just like the crimson brake calipers initially pointed out, everything is casually red at its CGI heart…
Well, no one can say GM hasn’t tried, so no wonder they are now thinking of crossover, SUV, and truck affairs, plus all the greener pastures (pun intended) of the EV revolution. Meanwhile, the vintage Chevy Impala nameplate’s cult following continues to grow and swipe across both the real world and other realms.
One of them is also the alternate dimension of virtual automotive artists, where Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, takes us on his first quick Impala journey of wishful thinking discovery (at least as far as we know). Thus, following his latest commissioned work, a two-tone white and light blue 1967 Chevy C10 gem sitting low on American Racing Wheels and Wilwood disc brakes, there is now more of the slammed, dreamy stuff.
His digital restomod take on a fourth-generation, 1965 Chevy Impala two-door hardtop coupe is merely wishful thinking, indeed, but also quite “sexy,” as one of the fans quickly noticed. And this is all because the slammed atmosphere marvelously intertwines with the classic body looks, with all properly dressed up in nothing but black.
Sure, there are still a few contrasting details (either in gray or dark chrome, it is quite hard to tell), and even the matching, black aftermarket wheels contain a hint of what is going on inside. There, just like the crimson brake calipers initially pointed out, everything is casually red at its CGI heart…