Virtual Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock Daytona Has Shocking Convertible Twist

The famed aerodynamic-focused NASCAR cars, aka “Aero Warriors,” lived a very short track and street life but are one of those enduring automotive tales that impress everyone even today. So much so that some folks cannot stop imagining their modernized alternatives.
The first of the four Aero Warriors was Blue Oval’s 1969 Ford Torino Talladega, which was followed swiftly by the closely related 1969 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II. Alas, these two only paved the way for the couple that everyone remembers: the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona, as well as the 1970 Plymouth Superbird.
Dubbed the “Winged Warriors,” these two models not only had a radical aerodynamic nose but also a couple of signature high-mounted wings at the rear. Now, more than 50 years since their creation, these two still reign supreme when it comes to simple yet efficient aero expressions of absolute madness. And, naturally, they are both darlings of the real and virtual automotive worlds.
For example, Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, has finally decided to partially wind back to neo-retro CGI mastery. This pixel master has a major attraction for taking legendary cars from the past and blasting them inside a modern counterpart blender CGI machine to come up with vintage-looking reinterpretations.
Now, after previously presenting the case of the contemporary Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock as a revived 1969 Charger Daytona for the 21st century, he is back contemplating the potential of such a digital restomod. But to make things more enticing, he also cooked up a Convertible twist. After all, summer is now officially upon us, and we all need to make road trip preparations.
As for the idea, we know it’s merely wishful thinking, but we still cannot refrain from imagining what it would be like to have the wind in our hair at around 243 mph (392 kph), with this being the speed of the original Charger 500-based Daytona around Chrysler's five-mile (8 km) oval track!
Dubbed the “Winged Warriors,” these two models not only had a radical aerodynamic nose but also a couple of signature high-mounted wings at the rear. Now, more than 50 years since their creation, these two still reign supreme when it comes to simple yet efficient aero expressions of absolute madness. And, naturally, they are both darlings of the real and virtual automotive worlds.
For example, Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, has finally decided to partially wind back to neo-retro CGI mastery. This pixel master has a major attraction for taking legendary cars from the past and blasting them inside a modern counterpart blender CGI machine to come up with vintage-looking reinterpretations.
Now, after previously presenting the case of the contemporary Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock as a revived 1969 Charger Daytona for the 21st century, he is back contemplating the potential of such a digital restomod. But to make things more enticing, he also cooked up a Convertible twist. After all, summer is now officially upon us, and we all need to make road trip preparations.
As for the idea, we know it’s merely wishful thinking, but we still cannot refrain from imagining what it would be like to have the wind in our hair at around 243 mph (392 kph), with this being the speed of the original Charger 500-based Daytona around Chrysler's five-mile (8 km) oval track!