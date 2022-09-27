2030 Toyota XJ Land Cruiser Digitally Returns to Minimalist, Off-Road FJ Roots

Mo Ismail, the virtual artist formerly better known as moaoun_moaoun on social media, is now living the dream of any automotive pixel master – a cool place alongside a real-world carmaker.
So, after a rather long absence that probably made his channel fans quite anxious, he returned to social media with a new designation – creative designer at Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, and Dodge. Luckily, just like many other CGI experts that have OEM or aftermarket connections, he is still sharing some of his personal projects, even if some of them might be a little older than the average.
Plus, his digital exploits are of particular importance for high-riding vehicle aficionados, as his return to CGI form is doubled by a renewed focus on all off-road shenanigans. Curiously, there is even a third POV to the virtual story series. As such, all of them cover a wide range of 4x4 interests, from a three-door Land Rover Defender 110 jungle-style pickup truck to a vintage Porsche 911 Carrera with digital Baja moods or an entire bunch of small or big crossover makeovers as overlanding hoots.
The latest idea embraces the form of a smallish 2030 off-road SUV that transforms the current Toyota Land Cruiser from a full-size model into a nostalgia-driven FJ reinterpretation. The imagined Land Cruiser XJ looks both futuristic and vintage at the same time, while also packed with neat little 4x4 tricks to make it a rock-crawling or dune-bashing monster.
Unfortunately, this throwback design project (the Land Cruiser XJ has a possible 2020-time stamp) is merely wishful thinking. Alas, we do have high hopes that Toyota will ultimately revive the FJ and FJ Cruiser as soon as possible, complete with battery power and – hopefully – all the off-road chops needed to fight off Jeep’s upcoming Recon full EV model!
