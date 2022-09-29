2024 Chevy Camaro Redesign Shows Virtual Potential for an S650 Ford Mustang Fighter

As far as the ICE-powered Dodge Challenger and Charger are concerned, we know, for sure, they are on their ‘Last Call.’ Meanwhile, we are also certain that Ford has given the Mustang at least one final gasoline V8 lease of S650 life.
General Motors, on the other hand, stubbornly only has eyes for the successful, mid-engine reinvention of the C8 Chevy Corvette. As such, all bets are off concerning the fate of the Chevy Camaro pony/muscle car when moving past the current, sixth generation. It could be sent to car Valhalla without remorse. Or it could morph into an EV sedan or SUV (or perhaps both), for all we know – as nothing is absolute.
And all that uncertainty not only further deepens the current sales abyss but also makes people take matters into their hands – or at the tip of their CGI brushes when dealing with automotive pixel masters. For example, according to the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, there is still a lot of untapped potential for the iconic Camaro – at least in terms of an imagined, sketchy future.
The CGI ideation – as opposed to the author’s 2024 Ford Mustang innovative design (also embedded below, though simply because it looks cool, not necessarily for reference), develops the legendary Camaro into an angular-looking pony and muscle car, but without exaggerating into Minecraft territory as BMW apparently will, complete with the upcoming all-new M2.
Unfortunately, there is also just one POV to judge. As such, we have no idea what the rear looks like and did not catch a glimpse of the interior, either. Plus, there is one last mystery – did the CGI expert envision his new 2024 Chevy Camaro redesign with an ICE powertrain, or did he succumb to the EV revolution again, like he did not long ago (third embedded below)?
And all that uncertainty not only further deepens the current sales abyss but also makes people take matters into their hands – or at the tip of their CGI brushes when dealing with automotive pixel masters. For example, according to the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, there is still a lot of untapped potential for the iconic Camaro – at least in terms of an imagined, sketchy future.
The CGI ideation – as opposed to the author’s 2024 Ford Mustang innovative design (also embedded below, though simply because it looks cool, not necessarily for reference), develops the legendary Camaro into an angular-looking pony and muscle car, but without exaggerating into Minecraft territory as BMW apparently will, complete with the upcoming all-new M2.
Unfortunately, there is also just one POV to judge. As such, we have no idea what the rear looks like and did not catch a glimpse of the interior, either. Plus, there is one last mystery – did the CGI expert envision his new 2024 Chevy Camaro redesign with an ICE powertrain, or did he succumb to the EV revolution again, like he did not long ago (third embedded below)?