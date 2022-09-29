2-Door, 715-HP Ferrari Purosangue Cabrio Looks Diminutive, CGI-Drops the SUV Act

Well, that is quite interesting. In the span of just a few days, Ferrari has unveiled its first production four-door, which is at the same time their first-ever crossover SUV. Then, quickly, many rivals retaliated.
Sure, a couple of new entries might not sound like much for mass-market producers but when dealing with the ultra-luxury super-SUV stratosphere a couple is already more than a bunch. And so, we recently found out that BMW decided to join the party with its 644-horsepower XM (plus 735-hp XM ‘Label Red’) while Lambo did not want to feel left out and also quickly brought forth the 657-horsepower Urus S (on par with the Performante).
Oh, and not to mention that Bentley’s Bentayga S and Azure are now also available as hybrids, just in case anyone remembered they still exist. However, not everyone can easily keep up with all the novelties, especially if they are highly tidy automotive virtual artists like the one better known as X-Tomi Design on social media.
Thus, after a cool series focused on the all-new (S650) seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang, he switched the CGI spotlight to a European thoroughbred. As such, his next order of business was quite pure-blooded, as it had to do with the 715-horsepower Ferrari Purosangue morphing into a three-door Shooting Brake/Hot Hatch, then a (Ute) coupe utility-style pickup, and now something that just drops the crossover SUV pretense altogether.
So, perhaps for the last time before he moves on to stuff like the BMW XM or the fresh Lambo Urus S, here is another Prancing Horse transformation, this time into a summer-loving Cabriolet. Interestingly, the CGI proportions seem to paint a digital picture of a diminutive Ferrari open-top, as the Purosangue remains a two-door affair, just like the other digital projects before it. But that makes us wonder: if it keeps the bonkers V12 engine with 715 ponies on tap, wouldn’t it just fly away without even the need for wings?!
