autoevolution
FEATURED:   autoevolution's V8 Month
Car video reviews:
 

2-Door, 715-HP Ferrari Purosangue Cabrio Looks Diminutive, CGI-Drops the SUV Act

Home > News > Renderings
29 Sep 2022, 12:35 UTC ·
Well, that is quite interesting. In the span of just a few days, Ferrari has unveiled its first production four-door, which is at the same time their first-ever crossover SUV. Then, quickly, many rivals retaliated.
Ferrari Purosangue Cabriolet two-door rendering by X-Tomi Design 22 photos
Ferrari Purosangue Cabriolet two-door rendering by X-Tomi DesignFerrari Purosangue Coupe Utility rendering by X-Tomi DesignFerrari Purosangue 3-Door Shooting Brake or Hot Hatch rendering by X-Tomi DesignFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari PurosangueFerrari Purosangue
Sure, a couple of new entries might not sound like much for mass-market producers but when dealing with the ultra-luxury super-SUV stratosphere a couple is already more than a bunch. And so, we recently found out that BMW decided to join the party with its 644-horsepower XM (plus 735-hp XM ‘Label Red’) while Lambo did not want to feel left out and also quickly brought forth the 657-horsepower Urus S (on par with the Performante).

Oh, and not to mention that Bentley’s Bentayga S and Azure are now also available as hybrids, just in case anyone remembered they still exist. However, not everyone can easily keep up with all the novelties, especially if they are highly tidy automotive virtual artists like the one better known as X-Tomi Design on social media.

Thus, after a cool series focused on the all-new (S650) seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang, he switched the CGI spotlight to a European thoroughbred. As such, his next order of business was quite pure-blooded, as it had to do with the 715-horsepower Ferrari Purosangue morphing into a three-door Shooting Brake/Hot Hatch, then a (Ute) coupe utility-style pickup, and now something that just drops the crossover SUV pretense altogether.

So, perhaps for the last time before he moves on to stuff like the BMW XM or the fresh Lambo Urus S, here is another Prancing Horse transformation, this time into a summer-loving Cabriolet. Interestingly, the CGI proportions seem to paint a digital picture of a diminutive Ferrari open-top, as the Purosangue remains a two-door affair, just like the other digital projects before it. But that makes us wonder: if it keeps the bonkers V12 engine with 715 ponies on tap, wouldn’t it just fly away without even the need for wings?!




Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: Gallery includes previous digital projects by the same author and official Ferrari Purosangue images.

Ferrari Purosangue Cabriolet Ferrari purosangue Cabriolet two-door open top CGI new body style rendering X-Tomi Design
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories