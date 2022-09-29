Matra MS640-2 Proposes Neo-Retro Legend Reimagining of a French Sports Prototype

Matra, which stands short for Mecanique Aviation Traction, used to be an interesting French industrial giant involved with everything from aeronautics to weaponry, but also with wheeled stuff like bikes and automobiles.
Founded in 1945, the company kicked off its automotive endeavors during the 1960s after it formed Matra Automobiles via the purchase of French vehicle producer Automobiles Rene Bonnet. Soon after, their Matra brand reached worldwide fame by way of developing sports and racing cars, as well as through its close cooperation with other manufacturers, most notably Renault.
Unfortunately, the conglomerate went defunct in 2003, which means they did not even get the chance to see the second life of one of their most beloved sports prototype racers, the Matra MS640. There were just two units created, one in 1969 and a second that was rebuilt according to traditional manufacturing techniques in 2005. Now, though, someone has thought that a revival might be in order.
Probably to coincide with the announcement of that one Alpine to rule them all, Renault’s new A110 R that will be presented during the Suzuka F1 Grand Prix in Japan, then jump across the continents for a proper 2022 Paris Motor Show unveiling, there is also another low-slung retro-styled coupe looking to make our French sports car dreams come true. Unfortunately, this reimagined Matra MS640-2 can only do so in the virtual realm.
This is because we are dealing with the stylish work of Alan Derosier, the virtual artist better known as alan_derosier on social media, who has recently celebrated Kiska's first (real) automobile, and now he is finally back to his CGI design projects. And the pixel master is clearly not holding back – paying homage both to the original and at the same time making it a proper 21st-century modern delight. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
