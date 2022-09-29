Minimalist Porsche 911 Electric CGI Design Proposal Is Both Quirky and Quite Lovable

They say that some things (almost) never change. Life usually shows them differently, but there are exceptions. Including across the automotive industry.
For example, among the premium German brands, Audi seems to be transfixed at the sight of what BMW is doing with car design. Meanwhile, Mercedes has sent its iconic tradition down the drain for mundane, forgettable styling, across the board. But there is even better evidence that everything changes, and then all stays the same.
Porsche, and its eternal 911, of course. In our lives, heads, and hearts since this very month back in 1964, it is a monument to sports cars in general – and to immovable design, in particular. Of course, that is also what makes it instantly recognizable on the street – irrespective of generation. Alas, some voices call for a major paradigm switch.
So, either sooner or later, Porsche will have to join the EV revolution and adopt a battery-powered lifestyle even for its 911. Sure, hybridization might be first, but for the sake of argument, let us jump to the moment when it becomes completely green, at least as far as the powertrain is concerned. And, it is true, many have imagined the eerie moment when a Porsche 911 electric will exist.
Until fully official, let us give you another informal reinterpretation of the moment, courtesy of Nicolas Vigier, an automotive designer and artist from Los Angeles, CA, better known as nicolasv_design on social media, who has CGI-produced this moody idea. It may look outrageous to many because of its quirky face, but there is something to it that just makes it entirely loveable, as well.
It is hard to pinpoint, though. Could it be the odd front fascia with big air intakes and minimalist, droplet headlights? Or should we discard that and only discuss the beautiful glass ceiling, the modern LED-infused longtail, plus the cool see-through reference to the iconic rear-placement of the engine – now probably used for the batteries, or one of the electric motors?
Porsche, and its eternal 911, of course. In our lives, heads, and hearts since this very month back in 1964, it is a monument to sports cars in general – and to immovable design, in particular. Of course, that is also what makes it instantly recognizable on the street – irrespective of generation. Alas, some voices call for a major paradigm switch.
So, either sooner or later, Porsche will have to join the EV revolution and adopt a battery-powered lifestyle even for its 911. Sure, hybridization might be first, but for the sake of argument, let us jump to the moment when it becomes completely green, at least as far as the powertrain is concerned. And, it is true, many have imagined the eerie moment when a Porsche 911 electric will exist.
Until fully official, let us give you another informal reinterpretation of the moment, courtesy of Nicolas Vigier, an automotive designer and artist from Los Angeles, CA, better known as nicolasv_design on social media, who has CGI-produced this moody idea. It may look outrageous to many because of its quirky face, but there is something to it that just makes it entirely loveable, as well.
It is hard to pinpoint, though. Could it be the odd front fascia with big air intakes and minimalist, droplet headlights? Or should we discard that and only discuss the beautiful glass ceiling, the modern LED-infused longtail, plus the cool see-through reference to the iconic rear-placement of the engine – now probably used for the batteries, or one of the electric motors?