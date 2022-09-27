One Alpine to Top Them All: New A110 R Coming Next Week to Take Your Breath Away

Alpine’s expansion plan comprises quite a few models, but for now, they are focusing strictly on the A110. And it is this car that is about to become much more exciting with the introduction of a new variant, which will be known as the A110 R.
With the suffix standing for ‘radical,’ it is described as being “a radical vision of agility designed for outright performance and breathtaking sensations.” The model will complete the A110 lineup, and it is an “extreme version, lighter, sharper, and even more inspired by motor racing.”
“The ultimate expression of lightness and performance,” as the Renault-owned brand refers to it, will be shown to the world on October 4, at 6:30 a.m. EST (3:30 a.m. PDT / 12:30 CET). It will greet the audience attending the Suzuka F1 Grand Prix in Japan, and from there on, it will head to Europe for the 2022 Paris Motor Show, from October 17.
Accompanying the announcement are a few teaser pics depicting sketches of the A110 R, with focus on what is new. And by the looks of it, it will bring quite a few novelties to the mid-engine sports car party, such as the front hood, chin spoiler, roof, side skirts, and rear diffuser. It will also have a big rear wing, and different wheels, as well as different suspension setup, likely tuned for track days. Keeping the driver and the person riding shotgun strapped in are the bucket seats with racing harnesses.
They haven’t said anything about the engine yet, but we reckon that it should still pack the same turbocharged 1.8-liter straight-four behind the passenger compartment, just like the rest of the modern-day A110 family. Still, it could be slightly tuned in order to further set the ‘Radical’ apart from the rest of the range, and our two cents would be on around 300 horsepower, or slightly more.
“The ultimate expression of lightness and performance,” as the Renault-owned brand refers to it, will be shown to the world on October 4, at 6:30 a.m. EST (3:30 a.m. PDT / 12:30 CET). It will greet the audience attending the Suzuka F1 Grand Prix in Japan, and from there on, it will head to Europe for the 2022 Paris Motor Show, from October 17.
Accompanying the announcement are a few teaser pics depicting sketches of the A110 R, with focus on what is new. And by the looks of it, it will bring quite a few novelties to the mid-engine sports car party, such as the front hood, chin spoiler, roof, side skirts, and rear diffuser. It will also have a big rear wing, and different wheels, as well as different suspension setup, likely tuned for track days. Keeping the driver and the person riding shotgun strapped in are the bucket seats with racing harnesses.
They haven’t said anything about the engine yet, but we reckon that it should still pack the same turbocharged 1.8-liter straight-four behind the passenger compartment, just like the rest of the modern-day A110 family. Still, it could be slightly tuned in order to further set the ‘Radical’ apart from the rest of the range, and our two cents would be on around 300 horsepower, or slightly more.