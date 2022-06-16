Alpine Unveils Limited Edition A110 Tour de Corse 75, Would Look Great in Your Living Room

Alpine unveiled a new limited-edition variant of the A110 dubbed ‘Tour de Corse 75’, wearing the colors of the legendary No. 7 Berlinette, a car that put on a great show at the 1975 Tour de Corse. Only 150 units will be built, five of which are destined for the UK, where pricing will start from £66,855. Order books are set to open tomorrow, June 17.
Visually, this flamboyant A110 relies on how the yellow bodywork contrasts with the deep black hood and roof - an iconic two-tone black and yellow livery, complemented by distinctive black and white graphics.
Meanwhile, the ‘Tour de Corse 75’ signature on the front left fender is matched by a special motif on the doors, a white border on the hood and the number 7 stamped on the rear (as a reference to the iconic Berlinette rally car).
Other highlights include the Sabelt Racing bucket seats with Tour de Corse 75 embroidery, competition harness, 18-inch gloss white Grand Prix wheels and orange Brembo brake calipers. Since only 150 units are to be made, you also get numbered plaques inside, to go with the new Alpine multimedia system, which features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
Now, a bit of history. The Tour de Corse was inaugurated back in 1956 and quickly became one of the most meaningful events in motorsport, especially in rallying. In 1967, the event became part of the French Rally Championship and, in 1973, it became the marquee French round of the World Rally Championship.
Then, in 1975, it hosted a particularly exciting battle between the Alpine A110 Berlinette and a Lancia Stratos HF. The fight eventually came down to the final special stage, where the Alpine trailed between 5 and 30 seconds before the last timed sector. Since both cars went on to set identical times, the Lancia eventually won by 32 seconds.
