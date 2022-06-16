Alpine Unveils Limited Edition A110 Tour de Corse 75, Would Look Great in Your Living Room

Alpine unveiled a new limited-edition variant of the A110 dubbed ‘Tour de Corse 75’, wearing the colors of the legendary No. 7 Berlinette, a car that put on a great show at the 1975 Tour de Corse. Only 150 units will be built, five of which are destined for the UK, where pricing will start from £66,855. Order books are set to open tomorrow, June 17.

