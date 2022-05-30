Alpine Unveils Limited Edition A110 GT J Rédélé Sports Car, Only 100 Units Available

Alpine is honoring its founder, Jean Rédélé, by unveiling a new limited edition A110 GT sports car dubbed the ‘J. Rédélé’ edition. The new model was presented this past weekend at the brand’s birthplace in Dieppe, an event that featured some 1,000 iconic Alpine models gathered around town.
The French carmaker will only build 100 units of the A110 GT J. Rédélé, which features an exterior color that the man himself was particularly fond of, Montebello Gray. In combination with a high-gloss black roof, this limited-edition Alpine certainly stands out from the rest of the range.
Other highlights include the diamond-cut black 18-inch Grand Prix wheels, silver calipers, black leather interior with gray stitching throughout, plus the numbered plaque bearing the signature of Jean Rédélé. If you’d like to place an order for one, you can do so via the Alpine app starting June 1.
In terms of performance, this limited-edition A110 is powered by the same 300-hp engine as the regular A110 GT, which in turn will allow you to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.2 seconds. It’s not supercar-fast by 2022 standards, but nobody would ever dare call this a slow car.
The A110 GT J. Rédélé led a celebratory parade from the carmaker’s historical production site all the way to the Dieppe seafront. Jointly leading that parade was the Alpine A552 F1 car, followed by a procession of both old and new Alpine models, including the iconic Gendarmerie’s A110 Berlinette.
Once the procession reached the seafront, Michelle Rédélé, the wife of the Alpine founder, received the keys to the very first A110 GT J. Rédélé, which was a very nice gesture from the French brand.
Before the weekend could conclude, visitors in Dieppe got to cheer for Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon in the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, an event that was broadcast in the town’s center and on the waterfront on giant screens.
