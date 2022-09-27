Behati Custom Tiny House Is Small on Space, Big on Charm

There are two categories of people among those who decide to downsize to tiny houses - people who have ample time on their hands and use it to build their own tiny homes and people who prefer buying a tiny dwelling that is ready to move into. The tiny house we’re looking at today is for the latter category.
Named Behati, which is an African-origin name meaning “blessing,” this custom tiny house is turnkey ready and includes everything one might need to call it a home. It’s a single-story 26-foot (8-meter) long and 8.5-foot (2.6-meter) wide build that provides 238 square feet of livable space.
Several aspects make Behati a great option for someone looking to embrace the tiny lifestyle, like spacious rooms, large windows, or high-quality appliances.
The charming tiny home comes with a black and white color scheme on the outside, featuring vinyl siding, lots of large windows, a 30-inch outswing full-light entry door, as well as a traditional gable style roof.
Once you step inside, you’re greeted by a splendid open floor plan with painted sheetrock walls, luxury vinyl plank floor throughout the space, and a vaulted ceiling that all contribute to giving the interior a neat, elegant look. The barn-style interior doors and white vinyl windows lend it a cozy feeling.
The living area includes two small couch chairs and a coffee table, but the new owners can swap them for a full sofa if they want, or even a sofa bed if additional sleeping space is what they need. An electric fireplace and a wall TV mount complete the living room space.
The kitchen is not too big but includes everything one might need for prepping delicious meals. A big refrigerator, a double burner induction cooktop, a butcher block countertop, and a farmhouse sink are the highlights here. The area also offers storage galore, thanks to all the white base cabinets and open shelving.
The pièce de résistance of Behati is its main floor bedroom, which can easily fit a queen-size bed and two small bedside tables, with plenty of elbow room left to move around. For the owner’s storage needs, the bedroom also includes a decent-sized in-built closet.
Finally, the bathroom features a glass-enclosed shower, a round vessel sink, a standard flushing toilet, and a cute two-drawer vanity. There is also a dedicated space hooked up with a washer and dryer combo.
Available from Klamath Falls, Oregon, the Behati tiny house is now on the market for $89,975 and could be your tiny blessing for your foray into the tiny lifestyle.
Several aspects make Behati a great option for someone looking to embrace the tiny lifestyle, like spacious rooms, large windows, or high-quality appliances.
The charming tiny home comes with a black and white color scheme on the outside, featuring vinyl siding, lots of large windows, a 30-inch outswing full-light entry door, as well as a traditional gable style roof.
Once you step inside, you’re greeted by a splendid open floor plan with painted sheetrock walls, luxury vinyl plank floor throughout the space, and a vaulted ceiling that all contribute to giving the interior a neat, elegant look. The barn-style interior doors and white vinyl windows lend it a cozy feeling.
The living area includes two small couch chairs and a coffee table, but the new owners can swap them for a full sofa if they want, or even a sofa bed if additional sleeping space is what they need. An electric fireplace and a wall TV mount complete the living room space.
The kitchen is not too big but includes everything one might need for prepping delicious meals. A big refrigerator, a double burner induction cooktop, a butcher block countertop, and a farmhouse sink are the highlights here. The area also offers storage galore, thanks to all the white base cabinets and open shelving.
The pièce de résistance of Behati is its main floor bedroom, which can easily fit a queen-size bed and two small bedside tables, with plenty of elbow room left to move around. For the owner’s storage needs, the bedroom also includes a decent-sized in-built closet.
Finally, the bathroom features a glass-enclosed shower, a round vessel sink, a standard flushing toilet, and a cute two-drawer vanity. There is also a dedicated space hooked up with a washer and dryer combo.
Available from Klamath Falls, Oregon, the Behati tiny house is now on the market for $89,975 and could be your tiny blessing for your foray into the tiny lifestyle.